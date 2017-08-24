Crete or Bust: Night & Day Journey Part II

In Part I of the story of our recent move to Greece I revealed the stark reality of any travel adventure. The fact that things just do not always go right is something we’ve all faced at one time or another. The first leg of our journey was harsh daylight shining on tiny flaws in planning. Now I will share the cool moonlight embroidering every traveler knows well.

Courtesy the author The view of Heraklion from our room at Lato Boutique Hotel

Morning broke in Piraeus, Greece and on my wife’s birthday like every other typical hotel room awakening. A crispy white pillow somehow becomes a friend, visions of hot coffee pour in, and the unfamiliar surroundings get identified. A missed ferry to Crete the night before set my course for the morning. I had to go down to the port to find ferry tickets for Heraklion because our internet at Piraeus Port Hotel somehow hated our PayPal account. After breakfast at the hotel (€8), I walked the 800 meters to the wharf where the big ships venture out from Athens into the Aegean and beyond. With no idea how to find Minoan Lines’ ticket booth, I walked the craggy streets toward a big liner moored at the dock. Then our fates suddenly changed when a thin man smile out from under dark Wayfarers.

Greek Messengers

Dimitrios Kokkotis is one of those unassuming figures that always seem to turn up when you need them most. A travel advisor for book-it-now.gr, he cuts a cliché figure, thin and tanned with a huge smile, a Greek prototype. I’ll never forget my first meeting with him in front of the Anek Lines building on the harbor.

“You need a ticket, don’t you?”, Kokkotis said, catching my attention. I remember wondering if my mission in Piraeus was that obvious. “Yes, I certainly do,” I remember telling him, as he invited me into his offices.

Courtesy the author Me, Paul-Jules, and Dmitrios at his travel agency

Skeptical at first, I later learned Greek, classical history, and my little boy Paul got a geology lesson, along with a nice discount on Heraklion tickets simply for knowing 5 Greek words. I extend the sentence here to illustrate how flawless and genuine Kokkotis’ hospitality was. After my extended lesson in Greek (about 40 minutes) I fetched Mihaela and Paul so we could book for Heraklion. As a side benefit, Dimitrios also suggested a cool hang out overlooking the sea where we might wait for the 7 PM boarding on Blue Star Ferries’ Blue Horizon. We opted to try Anek Lines to do our work as travel writers, comparing Minoan and the other leading Crete line. As it turned out, this comparison revealed the “night and day” experience so many travelers get when undertaking unusual journeys. After the Book-It-Now agent finished a Greek geography lesson with little Paul-Jules, we learned more about Dimitrios’ suggested address to wait for the Blue Star Lines ferry.

For those who have never visited, Piraeus is one of those big places with a bit of village character. Busy and tedious, as well as charming and interesting, the port is the largest passenger terminal in Europe and the second largest in the world. On our arrival, the night before, the port was a daunting challenge for us, but in the light of day and with Dimitrios’ guidance, the place held a special magic. On his suggestion, we chose to stay away from the expensive side of the marina, and instead opted to stay the day at a chic bar-café called Agua Blue, overlooking the Saronic Gulf from a hilltop. There’s nothing like exact directions, and after taking our leave of the travel agent, we drove without stress to Akti Themistokleous, the boulevard that winds around the sea opposite the port. On the hottest day of the year, we found the coolest place in Greece’s biggest port to chill.

Courtesy the author Aqua Blue owner Stefano Fren with Paul Jules and Mihaela

Had Dmitrios not suggested an uncrowded and scenic part of Piraeus, we’d no doubt have been doubly stressed. But fates were again kind to us when we chose Aqua Blue (Facebook), a stylish ambiance bar-café situated just above the bay in a quaint residential area. After a round of fruit juices and the best club sandwich I’d had in decades, we relaxed for the remaining hours till our departure for Heraklion at the behest of the club’s celebrity DJ owner, Stefano Fren. Like Dimitrios, Fren exuded classic Greek helpfulness and generosity. The chill confines of his café proved a perfect little base camp for me, and especially for Mihaela and Paul. While I took a much-needed siesta from the heat, those two ventured down the footpath to the bay for a swim. Raki, sparkling water, more fruit drinks and snacks later Fren further amazed us by inviting us to take the keys to his seaside villa on our next trip to the Greek mainland. As such stories go, we departed knowing we’d made new friends in the friendliest land on Earth. Later on, the “cool” part of our journey would turn epic, at least where friendly Greeks are concerned.

Courtesy the author Our guardian angel steward aboard Blue Horizon, the Salim shows Paul our cabin

Fated Voyage

Gate #3, exactly where Dimitrios had instructed us to park, that’s where fate delivered us August 15th, 2017. First in line to drive aboard, Mihaela gained us early boarding with a smile and a wave, and from then on Blue Star Ferries shined like a cool, full moon. In contrast to the tired crew of Minoan’s Cruise Europa, Blue Horizon’s guest services people lined the boarding escalators with warm smiles and waited to escort passengers to their designated cabins and seats. At about half the size of the Minoan Lines ship, Blue Horizon is noticeably classier and cleaner. At 187 meters length, and with only 164 cabins, the big blue ship can actually carry more cars than her Minoan Lines competitor. But capacity is now where Blue Horizon Outdistanced Cruise Europa, caring, and professionalism aboard are the “night and day” differentiation. From the wonderful gift shop lady who played with Paul half an hour, to the captain who wandered the ship endlessly while in port, Blue Star seemed to have handpicked every crewmember. Our cabin was pristine compared to the rather “meh” cleanliness and freshness aboard Europa, and even the carpets on the decks seem new by comparison. But dinner at the a la carte restaurant for Mihaela’s birthday celebration blew all Aegean ferry competitors away in our minds.

The fine cuisine dining room of the ship set the stage for a man named Dimitrios, a professional maître d' we later learned has served three decades on luxury cruise ships. The experience and class showed. Mihaela and I were both stunned to discover gourmet standards met aboard a ferry boat. ­­­­ Dimitrios's manner and his suggestions were flawless. As a travel expert, I can attest, only the finest French restaurants we’ve dined at can compare. The food and service made me feel sorry for the passengers who looked at the card and left during the dinner service – they really did miss Blue Star’s stellar offering.

Courtesy the author The cuisine and the service aboard Blue Horizon was top notch

The topper of the evening came after we’d finished the perfect Greek wine suggestion when our friend Selim from the boarding experience appeared. By the time the night was done the entire service staff, and several crew members had made Paul Jules an official crew member, and they’d sung in chorus “Happy Birthday” over a special cake they’d made to Mihaela. What’s more, weariness had forced me forget to even ask for such festivities, Dimitrios and the others had created the moment all on their own. The abbreviated experience to tell you of might be; wonderful new friends, tears or birthday joy, and ending of, “How did I lock myself out of my cabin at 2 AM?” As memorable as these moments were, our voyage to Crete and to “philoxenia” was not complete just yet.

Courtesy the author Rental Center Crete saved the day with an emergency 4x4 upgrade - this one even had automatic tranny

Greek Hospitality Sentinels

6 AM comes early after birthday festivities, and Mihaela was not bursting with energy to disembark Blue Horizon. I recall meeting our new friend Dimitrios at the bottom of the gangway, and he chuckled big time when I whispered in his ear Mihaela’s late night adventures in the passageway outside our cabin. On reaching our car fate once again touched us when the brand new Ford Ka overheated on disembarkation. Stuck, as it were, in the center of Heraklion, I called our friends at Sixt Car Rental for help, but the early hour foiled this. Desperation set in as we sat stranded at Heraklion’s port, then I remembered a Facebook friend named Harry Anapliotis, who is one of the owners of Rental Center Crete. Fate, the cosmos, karma, or blind luck, Harry just happened to be online so early that morning. And though high tourist season had left his car inventory exhausted, he cheerfully upgraded us with the only vehicle he had left, A VW Tigran 4x4. In line with our other Greek rescuers, Harry even delivered the car to the ship and helped us with the Ford Ka repair fiasco.

Our next Greek angel of mercy came in the form of a man named Kostas, who’s owner of a waffle shop in the pedestrian center of Heraklion. At this time of the morning nearly everything in Heraklion is closed (even Starbucks), so when we saw Kostas and his faithful helper Eleni at work setting up tables in front of Donuts and Coffee (a shop famous for its “ vafflaki ” – small waffles with different toppings). We extended our hands in a kind of prayer. I begged Kostas to rescue us for the morning jitters. With a brilliant smile and a wave, the big man gestured for us to sit down. In my case, American coffee would do the trick, and Mihaela’s ordering a beer so early only produced a hint of a smile in the corner of Kostas’ mouth. For Paul, vafflaki with maple syrup accompanied by orange juice sufficed. Later Kostas introduced us to a much-needed real estate broker, a cruise operator, and a professor of radiology at the University of Crete.

Courtesy the author Kostas and I discuss real estate inside and Paul Jules heads back to his waffles