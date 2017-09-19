Crime and Punishment in Donald Trump's America

In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s inauguration George Orwell’s 1984 surged to the top the Amazon best-seller list. But another classic, Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment offers a more profound interpretation of the Trump era. In that novel, the protagonist sets out to test the hypothesis that he belongs to a category of great or extraordinary men who are allowed by society—as well as by their own psychological makeup—to defy conventional morality in the pursuit of a grand vision. If he can commit a murder and get away with it, Raskolnikov reasons, he is definitely one of these men. But after the act Raskolnikov can’t help but return to the scene of the crime. Tormented by feelings of guilt, he engages in self-incriminating behaviors, confesses his crime to the police, and eventually accepts his destiny as one of the common folks.

In his quest to “make America great again,” Donald Trump too has been breaking society’s moral code. From claiming that President Obama was foreign born to slandering women who credibly alleged that he had sexually assaulted them, to pressuring government officials to drop investigations into his campaign, to equating white supremacists with counter-demonstrators, Trump has shown no moral compass on the way to the White House or since he got there. Unlike Raskolnikov, however, he has never wavered. Whenever caught, he doubles down, counterpunches or picks another fight. His self-incriminating behavior is born not out of guilt but rather a sheer disregard to the kind of reality that catches up with most ordinary people.

But if the question about the person of Trump appears to be settled—he is no Raskolnikov—the question about why we elected him and how to bring him down remains unanswered. It is here that Crime and Punishment is most relevant. Once punished for his transgression, Raskolnikov has a dream in which an epidemic is sweeping through the land. The bacterium spreading it is one endowed with reason and will, and the people infected therefore develop an unshakable belief in their own convictions. Every infected group or community believes it alone is in possession of the truth, and there is no general agreement about what’s fact or fiction, good or evil. As tension mounts, violent arguments break out in the streets, and pretty soon it’s a war of all against all, with chaos engulfing the entire world.

Historically, scholars took this dream to represent Dostoevsky’s concerns about the danger of the progressive ideas of the enlightenment, which made its way from Europe to Russia at the time of his writings. But to the extent that the dream foreshadows the potential downside of humankind’s ever-increased knowledge, it is the computer microchip, which spurred the information revolution that comes closest to Raskolnikov’s bacterium. And it was during the Obama and Trump era that, due to cumulative innovations in social media, the truth, and consequently the distinction between good and evil collapsed. If there is no socially agreed upon way to verify if Mexicans are pouring into the country and killing our people, there can be no consensus as to the morality of building a wall.

Since the election, in an apparent attempt to reestablish the relevance of the truth, a coalition of mainstream media, Democrats, some Republicans and some government officials has been hard at work challenging and correcting the fake news generated by the Trump White House. But as illustrated by a new technology that will soon enable Internet users to change the words of an online speech delivered by a politician in real time, they are fighting a losing battle. History shows that technological revolutions have swept aside all those resisting them, and this coalition of fact seekers will meet the same fate.

If anything is going to bring Trump down it’s not going to be facts, but rather better fiction than his. For one thing, should factual wrongdoing emerge from the Russian investigations, Trump’s social media base will surely shield his presidency from congressional action. Only a political leader with poetry of the sort Obama brought to his 2008 campaign could bring Trump down. Obama’s message of hope and unity along with his soaring imagery had ultimately little to do with reality. His mistake as president, to turn an old political cliché on its head, was that he governed mostly in prose instead of sticking to poetry. When, as president, he stopped telling beautiful stories, he left a vacuum that was eventually filled by Trump’s ugly ones.