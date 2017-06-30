Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Scores Another Baby-On-The-Way After Twins' Birth

Real Madrid soccer star and proud pop Cristiano Ronaldo may be up to his ears in more diapers soon.

Even as the Portuguese star cuddles his newborn twins, Mateo and Eva, born to an unidentified surrogate mother, reports have surfaced that he’s looking forward to the arrival of his next baby, with model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Portuguese media outlets and Hollywood Life are reporting that the rumors are true, which may confirm what began with photos that appeared to show his girlfriend’s growing baby bump.

“I can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with twins and his current girlfriend is pregnant with his child,” said a representative of the player, according to a Hollywood Life article Thursday.

The couple’s baby is reportedly due in October. (The soccer sensation also has a 7-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.)

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

While his twins were coming into the world, Ronaldo was playing for Portugal in the Confederations Cup in Russia, where his national team lost to Chile in an upset Wednesday.

Though disappointed at the loss, Ronaldo had something big to look forward to. He posed with his twins on his Facebook page Thursday. The BBC reported that the pair’s surrogate mom lives in the U.S. The twins were reportedly born June 8.

“I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two children were born,” he wrote. “I’m very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.” He called the newborns the “two new loves of my life” in an Instagram post.

As for the speculation about a newborn on the way, some fans suspected as much in March when Ronaldo posed with Rodriguez, 22, and they both seemed to be cradling a bit of a baby bump. She has been photographed recently with what appeared to be a growing bump.

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 25, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Santos, last month dismissed the rumors as “nonsense” in an interview with Portuguese magazine Flash. The family had been secretive about the surrogate’s pregnancy.

Neither Ronaldo nor Rodriguez could immediately be reached for comment.

Either way, it’s clear that big brother’s going to have lots of babysitting jobs to look forward to.

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:28am PDT