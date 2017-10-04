Do you love PIE? What about small cottage food businesses run from home to sustain a family and delight an entire community?

CropMobster, with our season sponsor UC Agriculture & Natural Resources and Food Tank, is excited to announce Episode 6 of CropMobster TV with this interview with Mary and Jordan Crumb Pies in Ukiah, California.

Their story is heart warming, inspiring and a great learning opportunity for others interested in starting their own cottage food business from home. Plus there’s a tour of the Crumb Pies “Pie Wagon.”

CropMobster TV: Mary, Jordan and The Pie Wagon (Season 2, Episode 6)

In this episode CropMobster TV’s yours truly Nick “Nicky Bobby” Papadopoulos jumps on the pie wagon to interview Mary and Jordan of CRUMB Pies in Ukiah, California. This is a short, heart warming story about a local cottage food business made from hustle, love and scratch.

Nick Papadopoulos, CropMobster Mary and Jordan of Crumb Pies inside their world-famous Pie Wagon

