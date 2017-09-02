Cryptocurrencies, our new financial ally in the future

Cryptocurrencies are the currencies of the future or now. Have you ever wondered what they are or how they function? In fact, it is not possible to have any currency in hand yet; I mean any bill because no company has been manufactured it so far. But, I personally think cryptocurrencies should remain as virtual money, just like they are now. They shouldn’t turn into bills because it would cause an adverse impact in the future. The main goal of Bitcoins is to transform the way we deal with money every day.

Having bills in hand is something that will probably disappear in the future. Yes, just like you’ve read, it will disappear. Experts say that everything will be negotiated through virtual money and bill-notes won’t be necessary. If this turns into reality, banks will work differently, and people won’t have to worry about piles of money or to have the safest home safes. The intention is to have our money safer than now by keeping it in an online wallet like PayPal or Bitcoin in this case.

But, is it possible to pay things with Bitcoins? Bitcoins are only a part of what cryptocurrencies are. Why? Because there are many other types of cryptocurrencies. Is it possible to do it? The answer is Yes, however, just a few things. There are, for example, online shops that accept cryptocurrencies and the most popular cryptocurrency is Bitcoin. They accept Bitcoins because the value of this cryptocurrency is usually high in dollars and business owners can convert Bitcoins into dollars online. What we mean by this is that using crypto currencies is more practical than having cash; it reduces hassles.

Now, how can you get and use cryptocurrencies? Well, luckily it is very easy to get cryptocurrency and open a virtual crypto wallet to store the money there. For example, you can resort to faucets to get them. There are many wallets on the net; however, many of them are fraudulent. But, short of this point, other faucets are legit, and those are the ones you have to turn to. How do you know that a faucet pays and it’s not a fraud? You can join a Facebook group and make your query. The group members can help you. Just ask if X faucet pays or not, and your question will be answered.