Cryptocurrency the Alternative Currency That They Don't Want You To Understand

A cryptocurrency is a digital currency that operates outside of any government control…

That means these currencies CANNOT be manipulated by places like our Federal Reserve bank, or other banks around the world…

Unless you have been living under a rock or on Gilligan's Island for the past 7 years you have probably at least heard in passing about that, hard to explain, abstract concept of BitCoin. BitCoin took the world by storm in 2007 and created a rash of market speculators and even my Uncle Morty from North Bergen NJ was talking about it 2 years ago at Thanksgiving dinner.

Meanwhile, during this same time in 2007 legacy Wall Street Banks, Financial Advisors and Hedge Fund Managers just about ignored the idea of cryptocurrency . Some said it was a momentary blip and then some even laughed and called it a scam saying that you can’t have a currency based on nothing (this is a misnomer by the way, keep reading).

Even with all this vast differing of opinions even complete novices that did not have a clue how cryptocurrencies actually worked were and still currently learning how to make money in as little as a week with cryptocurrency.

But still what is it all based on and how does it work and why should anyone care?

It All Started With Blockchain Technology

What is blockchain technology and how does it work?

Well, basically, the blockchain is an accountant’s dream (and also their worst nightmare). The Bitcoin website describes it as “the vertebrae of the protocol and the glue that holds the network together.”

In the case of Bitcoin, the blockchain is a massive, transparent public ledger, which verifies and keeps track of all bitcoin transactions. You could even go back and view the first ever transaction in the first created block, unironically named the “Genesis Block”.

In order to verify these transactions, the blockchain needs “miners” to solve complicated algorithms. But what miner would give up electricity and computing power for free?

The creators of the blockchain technology and BitCoin foresaw this coming and devised a reward system. Miners with specialised computers compete to solve the complicated mathematical problems, and once they do, they are rewarded with bitcoins. By solving these algorithms and verifying transactions, they also add a new block to the chain.

You may be thinking that this would cause BitCoin to rapidly lose value due to inflation because of this reward system... Quite the opposite actually

Cryptocurrency is a Deflationary Currency By its Very Nature

First, the creators of the BitCoin and the modern-day cryptocurrency using the blockchain made sure that ONLY 21 million bitcoins would ever get released into the system. It is predicted that the limit will be reached in 2140.

How was this 21 million calculated? in the beginning, miners were rewarded 25 bitcoins per block solved. Approximately every four years this amount gets halved, so currently the reward is 12.5 bitcoins and so the cycle will go on. This makes bitcoin a deflationary currency, which means it’ll probably grow in value based on this property alone.

Plus, mining will still continue (transactions will still need to be verified) even when the limit has been reached, as the miners will STILL be rewarded with bitcoin (through transaction fees) already in the system.

Why Would Anyone Use Any Type Cryptocurrency?

You may be asking yourself why anyone would be using bitcoin in the first place. Apart from being one of the best and reliable triple bookkeeping systems in the world, bitcoin was the first decentralized peer-to-peer electronic cash system. This means there are no middlemen (no central banks, individuals or governments) involved in your cash transactions, which means much lower transaction fees and about a 10-minute transaction time.

In other words, bitcoin is fast, safe, efficient, deflationary, has no central authority and except in the rare case that the entire world’s internet gets switched off and kept off, cryptocurrency is unstoppable and uncensorable.

Companies are also getting on the Bitcoin band wagon, with Amazon offering 20% discount to customers using Purse.io and Starbucks offering 20% off their products to those using Foldapp.com.

However, Bitcoin isn’t the only cryptocurrency out there (although it was the first), but its current market capitalisation is $49.6 billion – almost half the value of all cryptocurrencies combined.

But still it seems like cryptocurrency is “funny money”, for lack of a better description, that really is not based on anything like real money... Right? Wrong! ALL currency is truly only based on one thing... Trust.

All Currency is Based On Trust

This one statement is what made the lightbulb go on for me. And what made it even more impactful is who actually said it. It was none other than Wall Street’s ‘dean of valuation” Aswath Damodaran... He said the following back in July of 2017:

"All currency is ... based on trust. If you don't trust paper currency, historically what you've done is you dumped paper currencies [and] you bought gold," he said. "Cryptocurrencies have taken the role of gold at least for younger investors because they don't trust paper currencies."

Aswath Damodaran believes digital currencies will "sooner or later" compete with the major paper currencies and predicts that they will be as important as paper currencies. He has pointed out that cryptocurrencies have already replaced gold for younger investors.

Wall Street is Now on Board with Cryptocurrencies

Wall Street “bear” Tom Lee doubled down on his prediction that the bitcoin price will reach $25,000 by 2022, shrugging off concerns about the recent market downturn.

Lee, a managing partner at Fundstrat, reaffirmed this long-term price target in an interview with CNBC’s “Fast Money.” He bases his prediction on the increasing trend to view bitcoin as a store of value and a hedge against inflation, forecasting that it will capture some of gold’s market share. He also stated that younger investors–particularly those under age 30–believe that bitcoin makes “perfect sense” as an investment vehicle.

So you see cryptocurrency has finally gained respect and credibility in the market place. It has gained Trust.

