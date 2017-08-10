In 1976, while most Americans were focused on celebrating the country's bicentennial, a new musical opened on Broadway that genuinely challenged its audiences. With a score by Stephen Sondheim that employed a pentatonic scale -- and actors telling the musical's story in the style of Japan's legendary Kabuki theatre -- few theatregoers arrived at the Winter Garden Theatre with any knowledge of how Japan's island culture had been opened up to Western influences during the second half of the 19th century.

The opening number of Pacific Overtures ("The Advantages of Floating in the Middle of the Sea") was a marked departure from standard Broadway curtain raisers. The show's 11 o'clock number -- in which the Japanese voice their determination to rebuild their country after World War II and transform it into a major economic force -- came as a shock to many theatergoers.

Haruo Nakajima's recent death at the age of 88 (quickly overshadowed by the deaths of singers Barbara Cook and Glenn Campbell) was a bittersweet piece of news for fans of monster movies. The Japanese actor was the first to climb inside a monster suit and portray Godzilla in Ishirō Honda's beloved 1954 film (Nakajima continued in the role through 11 more Godzilla films). While Japan has become noted for such cultural exports as woodblock prints, Bunraku puppet theatre, Kabuki dramas, manga comics, samurai movies, and animé films, most of these art forms have been overshadowed by the Godzilla franchise (which has left the monster's giant footprints all around the world).

* * * * * * * * *

When he closed down Studio Ghibli, Miyazaki still had ideas buzzing around in his head and was curious about how he might able to work with the kind of CGI scripting used in many of today's releases. With the help of some young animators, he started to learn about various techniques that could be applied to his style of art. However, in the end, Miyazaki found that he could work faster and better by sketching his ideas by hand. The big question was whether or not he would have the strength to see a full-length feature through to animation.

The NHK documentary does a spectacular job of letting viewers in on the artistic process which guides the veteran animator toward a finished product. It also captures the moment when Miyazaki announces to his team that he has decided to tackle one more feature film (Boro the Caterpillar), which now has a projected release date sometime in 2019.

A compulsive smoker whose right leg becomes increasingly jittery as he gets deeper into his work, Miyazaki displays a gentle, self-deprecating sense of humor throughout the film, even though he is shocked by the deaths of two younger animators who he fully expected would outlive him. Here's an abbreviated version of NHK's 70-minute documentary.

* * * * * * * * *

If one were to seek a shining example of how cultural exports have spread around the world, the logical place to start would be with the work of William Shakespeare.

(Photo by: Cory Weaver) Edward Nelson stars as Hamlet for West Edge Opera

Many point to Hamlet (1602) as Shakespeare's most frequently performed work. Having been in the public domain for more than three centuries, Hamlet has been reinterpreted, updated, and subjected to numerous cuts as actors and stage directors attempt to bend Shakespeare's play to suit their artistic vision.

In 2011, the San Francisco Fringe Festival hosted performances of a grand piece of silliness entitled Hamlet vs. Zombies: Something Is Rotting in the State of Denmark .

. I, for one, loved 2009's horror spoof entitled Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Undead.

West Edge Opera opened its 2017 season with a production of Hamlet performed in the cavernous expanse of the former Pacific Pipe warehouse in Oakland. Conducted by Jonathan Khuner (who also handled the orchestral reduction) on an abstract set designed by Jean-Francois Revon to accommodate the use of shadow play for scenes involving the ghost of Hamlet's father (Kenneth Kellog), the opening night performance was graced with an unusual addition to the score -- the constant rumble from a Burning Man event being held on the next block.

I was happy to hear Thomas's score again, which is best known for Hamlet's drinking song at the end of Act I and Ophélie's extended mad scene in Act II. However, it's important to note that when Hamlet had its world premiere in 1868, Parisian standards required a five-act opera with a ballet and, preferably, a happy ending. As a result, Shakespeare's cast of characters was severely trimmed (no sign of Rosencrantz, Guildenstern, or Horatio). Laërte, Polonius, and Gertrude do not die at the end. Instead, Hamlet lives and is proclaimed King of Denmark while his father's ghost banishes Gertrude to a convent.

(Photo by: Cory Weaver) Edward Nelson and Susanne Mentzer in a scene from West Edge Opera's production of Hamlet

An interesting note about the history of Hamlet concerns the Parisian frenzy that eventually led a French composer to consider adapting the story for the operatic stage. According to Wikipedia:

“The Parisian public's fascination with Ophelia, prototype of the femme fragile, began in the fall of 1827, when an English company directed by William Abbot came to Paris to give a season of Shakespeare in English at the Odéon. On 11 September 1827 the Irish actress Harriet Smithson played the part of Ophelia in Hamlet. Her mad scene appeared to owe little to tradition and seemed almost like an improvisation, with several contemporary accounts remarking on her astonishing capacity for mime. Her performances produced an extraordinary reaction: men wept openly in the theater, and when they left were ‘convulsed by uncontrollable emotion.’”

(Photo by: Cory Weaver) Emma McNairy as Ophélie in Hamlet

“The 25-year-old Alexandre Dumas, père, who was about to embark on a major career as a novelist and dramatist, was in the audience and found the performance revelatory, ‘far surpassing all my expectations.’ The French composer Hector Berlioz was also present at that opening night performance and later wrote: ‘The lightning flash of that sublime discovery opened before me at a stroke the whole heaven of art, illuminating it to its remotest depths. I recognized the meaning of dramatic grandeur, beauty, truth.’ It wasn't long before new clothing and hair styles, à la mode d'Ophélie and modeled on those of the actress, became all the rage in Paris.”

West Edge Opera's production offered some solid singing by Philip Skinner as Claudius, Daniel Curran as Laërte, and Susanne Mentzer as Gertrude. Emma McNairy delivered plenty of musical fireworks to accompany her powerfully dramatic interpretation of Ophélie's mad scene. Working in an environment with surprisingly rich acoustics, the production's only regrettable elements were some truly bizarre moments created by stage director Aria Umezawa and costume designer Maggie Whitaker's unfortunate ideas for the opera's two females.

Ophélie's costume, in particular, looked like a nylon parachute that had been dyed to resemble a dark, watery riverbed. For most of the opera, it was folded up around McNairy's waist, looking less like anything a young woman would want to wear and more like something a homeless person shod in sneakers might choose out of utter desperation. When unfurled for Ophélie's drowning, it created a dramatic image which may have seemed like a thrilling idea in pre-production but did not fare as well in performance. There was no earthly reason for the chorus to be sporting the kind of safety helmets worn by welders.

(Photo by: Cory Weaver) Edward Nelson stars in Hamlet at West Edge Opera

The indisputable star of the evening was Edward Nelson, a recent graduate of the San Francisco Opera's Merola and Adler Fellowship programs. Having been impressed with Nelson's work when seen on the main stage at the War Memorial Opera House, this role delivered resounding proof of his talent, stageworthiness, and artistic development. Clad in a simple costume consisting of black pants, a tailored white shirt, and an abbreviated black hoodie, Nelson looked like the kind of moody and rebellious youth Prince Hamlet is supposed to be.