Culture as if were Foreign Travel

I first heard serious classical music in college, and jazz, and the rest of it. The most exalted music the family had in my childhood home was an album of Strauss waltzes. When one of my college room-mates first put on a Brandenburg Concerto, for him a routine prelude to studying, for me the introduction to Bach. I felt as if the gates of paradise had opened. What else did the world contain?

As for visual art, my childhood home had a reproduction of a somber Dutch couple counting gold coins (I’ve always wondered how the money was spent); and as for printed matter, we had the rows of Reader’s Digest Condensed Books.

My Dad was an electrical engineer who had grown up on a Midwest farm; my Mom, a young woman from Milwaukee with frustrated artistic interests. They were good people in many ways, but among these ways was not an intense introduction to art, whole books, or music. Years later all of the children became authors despite the paucity of literature in the home (my brother Bruce, my sister Kani, and myself).

It was my mother’s father who introduced us, if not to “culture,” to the values of a craftsman. He was a woodworker and, following designs by Mom, built most of the furniture in our house. He and I took long walks together and built a boat for fishing trips. He was hard-working, humorous, imperturbable, and curious about many things.

True, as children, we were taken into New York to visit quickly both the Metropolitan Museum of Art and, across the park, the American Museum of Natural History including the Hayden Planetarium. As good Lutherans our parents also took us to Rockefeller Center to see the 1953 movie of Martin Luther’s life.

With apologies to my Catholic friends, at the age of 14 I wanted to become Luther. I didn't think of myself as a rebel, but I admired the courage of writing those 95 theses. For me, this ambition to stand up to authority came between wanting to become a physician and wanting to go into public service. I’d known a friendly doctor, in the days when they made house-calls, and read about public affairs in my Dad’s paper, the New York Herald Tribune, the voice of North-eastern Republicanism.

But as for more exalted forms of culture, that had to wait until college. There is something to be said for this delay Unless you have the talent to become a piano prodigy or to reinvent (or at least learn) calculus as an adolescent. Apart from amateur rocketry, the only talents I had shown before college were writing, editing and serving as a movie cameraman.

In what sense was the delay favorable? In the sense that each item of high culture stood out as a gift, as if some genius had happened by and left a treasure, whether an item or an experience.

Many students have their horizons widened or otherwise altered in college, but for me it was utter shock of the new. As an undergraduate I found myself organizing a small supper for the future chancellor of West Germany, leaning history of science from Professor Gerald Holten when he wasn’t poring through the papers of Einstein, accidentally knocking a professor into a snowbank and discovering the victim was a laughing Paul Tillich, and suggesting to a candidate for U.S. President that he propose what became the Peace Corps.

During this time I also discovered music beyond Bach (though I preferred to listen not when studying but when I could pay full attention), plus plays, novels, dance, and the contents of the college’s art museum. These experiences seemed to me less like a natural element of my personal world, than like deliberate travel to marvelous foreign places. When the college awarded me a fellowship to travel abroad, I intensified this initiation.