Cultures Collide in Paul James Driscoll's International Documentary 'Nanny Culture'

Produced by Anasy Media and Directed by Paul James Driscoll

Nanny, au pair, governess, or whatever the nomenclature, the career of aiding in child-rearing is a global industry. From a simple ad posting to a trusted agency, there will always be a need for parental assistance in an economical landscape where either both parents work or they are affluent enough to afford this luxury. An entire culture of relocated nannies and housekeepers exists, often taking mothers and sometimes fathers away from their own children to raise someone else’s. Produced by Anasy Media, the documentary film Nanny Culture offers a lighthearted take on this community of nannies.

Winner of several awards including Best Documentary Award at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards in 2016 and Gold Award at the Hollywood Film Competition in 2017, this dryly comedic documentary is continuing to make its rounds in the film festival circuit. The film utilizes a style similar to cinéma vérité where there is no voice-over narration and very few interviews. It takes a more voyeuristic approach as the viewer simply watches the main subject’s life unfurl, even showing tidbits of the film crew in the frame.

When watching films and series that are based in reality, it is easy to forget that these people are being followed around by a film crew. By showing the crew as well as the character’s interactions with director Paul James Driscoll, the viewer is immediately put in the shoes of the characters, revealing that it can be difficult to incite organic reactions in a completely inorganic situation. Like a mockumentary, the film does have some acted elements to drive the narrative but it is still a true-to-form documentary as the majority of the reactions are real and no actors were hired for the film.

Nanny Culture begins at a nanny agency based in the U.K. where several interviews are underway. Agency workers who seem slightly uncomfortable in front of the camera are awkwardly asked to call their clients and inquire if they are willing to be filmed. Because many clients who subscribe to this nanny service lead very private lives, the predominant response is no. However, one wealthy family with six children in the United Arab Emirates agrees to be a part of the documentary, much to the agency’s surprise.

Enter Julie, a British-Zimbabwean nanny for hire who is looking to relocate to Abu Dhabi where she can reunite with her husband and two children who already live there for apparent work reasons. She is sweet, sincere and coy, always going with the flow and never taking life too seriously. Though she has moments of struggle, she smiles her way through them with grace and humor.

“I personally wanted to take on the project as I felt that at the heart of this film are compelling stories,” says Driscoll. “It’s an opportunity for a Western audience to see a real Arab Emirati family, and learn about their culture through Julie’s experiences. Documenting the real life of an Emirati household for an international audience has never been done before.”

In addition to Julie, there is a group of housekeepers from the Philippines and Indonesia who also relocated to work in this household. While there is a thin thread of tension that weaves between them and Julie, the women eventually adjust to each other’s presence. What happened off camera remains unknown, but onscreen they seem to keep a somewhat pleasant rapport with one another.

“The film explores social and cultural nuances, with characters from several nationalities,” Driscoll explains. “Indonesia, the Philippines, the U.A.E., India, Pakistan, [and] British/Zimbabwean are documented with stark differences in their societal standing, quality and ways of life.”