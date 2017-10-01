Curb Your Enthusiasm: Now More Than Ever

After a replay of the infamous “Palestinian Chicken” episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO last month, with a scene in which Larry David has sex with the gorgeous Arab restaurant hostess, professing his return to the homeland, so to speak, viewers thought they had seen the limits, but no, the new season features the no-boundaries curmudgeon in fresh forms of insult and hilarity. HBO hosted a premiere screening last week for a who’s who of television and comedy at the SVA Theater, including Amy Schumer, Steve Buscemi, Mark Feuerstein, Lawrence O’Donnell, Aida Turturro accompanied by Michael Gandolfini, and the cast Susie Essman, Jeff Garland, Cheryl Hines, and many more.
As to the two episodes, let’s just say, we need the laughs, and the show provides big time. In the spirit of Larry David’s poking fun at the Jewish holy day rituals of finding a place of worship—and paying for seats, he now approaches golf. He couldn’t have known the current scandal of a president avoiding the realities of a major hurricane disaster in our American territories in Puerto Rico, sojourning on his golf course. But there’s Larry banned from his club. David’s true métier is language, in all forms, and the funniest bit comes with interpreting a grimace, with his character in a face off with a maître-d. Left to David’s expert timing, comedy speaks volumes.
