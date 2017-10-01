Curb Your Enthusiasm: Now More Than Ever

As to the two episodes, let’s just say, we need the laughs, and the show provides big time. In the spirit of Larry David’s poking fun at the Jewish holy day rituals of finding a place of worship—and paying for seats, he now approaches golf. He couldn’t have known the current scandal of a president avoiding the realities of a major hurricane disaster in our American territories in Puerto Rico, sojourning on his golf course. But there’s Larry banned from his club. David’s true métier is language, in all forms, and the funniest bit comes with interpreting a grimace, with his character in a face off with a maître-d. Left to David’s expert timing, comedy speaks volumes.