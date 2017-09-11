In case you were worried that the ninth season of HBO’s cult comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm” would feature a new and improved Larry David ― someone who’d done some meditating, reserved time for self-care and committed to giving back to his community ― rest assured, the trailer is out, and David seems to be the same “sick four-eyed pervert fuck” you know and love.

HBO released the official trailer for the highly anticipated “Curb” return on Oct. 1, featuring all your favorite psychotic Los Angelenos. There’s Jeff Garlin as Jeff Greene, Susie Essman as Susie Greene, J.B. Smoove as Leon Black, Bob Einstein as Marty Funkhouser and Cheryl Hines as Cheryl David. Ted Danson and Richard Lewis will also be back playing themselves.

The trailer features some exciting guest stars including Carrie Brownstein as David’s constipated assistant and Bryan Cranston as his scruffy therapist. According the NME, the new season will also include appearances by Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Begley Jr., Elizabeth Perkins, June Diane Raphael and Judge Judy. Bonus: “Gilmore Girl” star Lauren Graham will spend multiple episodes playing David’s love interest.

As you count down the final days before Larry’s grand return, check out this podcast revisiting the origins of the beloved show.