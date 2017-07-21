Curls & Coils---Chaundra Scott Spotlight

Chaundra Scott, MSW Author & Entrepreneur of Curls and Coils

"Be the change that you wish to see."

I'm a change agent. I have a background in social work and I focus heavily on community outreach and empowerment. Empowerment may be in the kids reading my books about loving their hair, loving their skin tone or being a team player as an athlete. Empowerment may also be in the form of a naturalista ordering my new subscription box in order to instill a greater love for their Curls and Coils; regardless of its length, texture or etc. Outreach may be in the form of increasing awareness about Pancreatic Cancer in the Black community; or with the young girls of my mentoring program called Little Curls and Coils. I feel that I have a purpose to create change on any level. I decided to publish my children's books based on real-life conversations with my daughter and nephew in our home. I felt that I needed to share those stories to empower other families and kids. The passing of my mother from Pancreatic Cancer also left me with a sense of urgency to inform our community about this deadly disease that has a higher prevalence in the Black community. You always hear about Breast Cancer but never Pancreatic Cancer. I want to change this.

I want to spotlight my new subscription box for natural hair women called Naturally Fierce and Unique. The box will include some of my Curls and Coils products (t shirt, custom earrings, coffee mug, etc) while also highlighting other full size items from other small business merchants. The box will cost $45 plus $5 shipping. Subscription boxes for children will also follow in the near future. They will showcase my children's books, an empowerment pledge, coloring pages, t shirts, and more.

I have overcame loss and fear. I used to be shy and I'm slowly coming out of my shell. I've experienced various loss such as my marriage, my mother, my father, and more. I decided that I won't let these losses hold me back. I decided one day to share my struggles and not worry about how others will receive them. Some may think that I go overboard with being Pro-Natural or always waging hope for Pancreatic Cancer. Then I realize that I don't care and that losing my mother (only parent) was extreme for me. Having to suddenly research an illness that devastated our family in months and learn how to speak with physicians was worth fighting for. Being teased as a kid for my natural hair and even dark skin was worth writing about and worth seeing in the form of positive images on t-shirts!

