07/07/2017 11:50 am ET

15 Curly Hair Products For A Frizz-Free Summer

Take back control of your frizz.

By Amanda Pena

Curly hair tends to have a mind of its own, and when it comes to frizz, there’s no denying that summer just accentuates those little fly-aways that we desperately try to tame

Instead of letting the heat dictate how your curls should bounce, here are 15 products to help make sure you’re in control of the frizz. 

1. Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly

Target.com

Get it here for $17.99.

2. SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

Amazon.com

Get it here for $11.90. 

3. Ouidad Advanced Climate Control® Heat and Humidity Gel

Ouidad.com

Get it here, starting at $10.

4. DevaCurl Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel

Sephora.com

Get it here for $20.

5. Curl Keeper Original Styling Lotion

Target.com

Get it here for $15.99.

6. Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo

Sephora.com

Get it here for $25.

7. Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Cleansing Oil-Crème Duo

Sephora.com

Get it here for $38.

8. DevaCurl SUPERCREAM® Coconut Curl Styler

Sephora.com

Get it here for $28.

9. Jessicurl Confident Coils Styling Solution

Amazon.com

Get it here for $16.

10. REDKEN Frizz Dismiss Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Ulta.com

Get it here for $19.99.

11. Moroccanoil Frizz Control

Amazon.com

Get it here starting at $35.

12. DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam

Sephora.com

Get it here for $26.

13. Garnier® Fructis® Triple Nutrition Curl Nourish Butter Cream

Target.com

Get it here for $4.49.

14. SheaMoisture Raw Shea & Cupuacu Frizz Defense Hair Masque

Walgreens.com

Get it here for $12.99.

15. Briogeo Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Quinoa Frizz Control Gel

Sephora.com

Get it here for $20.

 

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

