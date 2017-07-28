25 Cute And Cool School Supplies To Add To Your Shopping List

Parents looking to avoid the mad dash to the store for school supplies, look no further.
We’ve put together a list of school supplies available online for the needs of your kindergartner, teen and any student in between.
From notebooks that scream #BlackGirlMagic to a classic-but-fun take on the lunch box, here are 25 products to add to your school supply shopping list.
-
1 Space Patch Notebook
-
2 Black Girl Magic Notebooks
-
3 Goal Digger Pencils
-
4 Dinosaur Lunch Box
-
5 Banana Pencil Case
-
6 Cactus Pouch
-
7 Oops! Eraser
-
8 Michelle Obama Pencils
-
9 Animal and Food Erasers
-
10 Toca Boca Cat Backpack
-
11 Building Block Pencil Sharpener
-
12 Girl Power Zipper Bag
-
13 Brown Paper Bag Lunch Bag
-
14 Iridescent Rainbow Ruler
-
15 Whale Pencil Sharpener
-
16 Hedgehog Sticky Notes
-
17 Pine Trees Notebook
-
18 Yoobi-moji Folder
-
19 Space Backpack
-
20 Space Sticky Notes
-
21 Shark Pencil Pouch
-
22 Smiley Face Binder Clips
-
23 Color-In Folder
-
24 Grammar Rules Pencils
-
25 Dolphin Pencil Grips
All prices reflect what was advertised at press time.
