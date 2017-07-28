PARENTS
07/28/2017 09:00 am ET

25 Cute And Cool School Supplies To Add To Your Shopping List

For kindergartners, teens and students in between.

By Taylor Pittman

Parents looking to avoid the mad dash to the store for school supplies, look no further.

We’ve put together a list of school supplies available online for the needs of your kindergartner, teen and any student in between.

From notebooks that scream #BlackGirlMagic to a classic-but-fun take on the lunch box, here are 25 products to add to your school supply shopping list. 

All prices reflect what was advertised at press time.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Taylor Pittman Parents Associate Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Science And Technology Back To School School Supplies
25 Cute And Cool School Supplies To Add To Your Shopping List

CONVERSATIONS