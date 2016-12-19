Extremely Cute Kid Is Breakout Star Of Detroit Red Wings Hockey Game

Detroit Red Wings fans officially like two things: the Detroit Red Wings (obviously) and one very adorable kid.

During the team’s Saturday game against the Anaheim Ducks, spectators grew obsessed with 2-year-old Mason, who sat in the stands and did nothing but wear his Red Wings jersey and flash his ridiculously cute smile whenever he appeared on the stadium’s big screen.

Fans loved it so much that the stadium would erupt in cheers when the toddler was on screen. When the camera cut away, the cheers were replaced by deafening boos.

The Red Wings won - but this little kid won the hearts of every person at Joe Louis Arena. WATCH: Hilarious response from the fans. pic.twitter.com/FlpTFbfbCp — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 18, 2016

“He has always been super friendly and social,” Mason’s dad, Tony Becker, told The Huffington Post in an email. “He loves the camera. His favorite is Snapchat where he can look like a doggie.”

Becker has been taking Mason to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to see the Griffins, the Red Wings’ affiliate team, since he was about 6 months old.

“This year we were able to save up the money to be season ticket holders at The Griffins,” Becker said. “Unfortunately my wife had to work and was unable to make it to the Red Wings game.”

So Mason went instead, and the rest is history.

“Everyone who meets Mason absolutely loves him,” Becker said. “So we aren’t surprised by the [crowd’s] reaction. The smile is infectious!”

The rowdy kid at the Red Wings game named honorary first star. pic.twitter.com/Mf9vqjscx4 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 18, 2016