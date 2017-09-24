Cutting Edge Technology & Millions of Visitors, 1 Year Later...

On September 24, 2016 the long awaited Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) opened its doors after much anticipation. In its inaugural year the museum has given over 2.5 million visitors a journey through not just African American history, but American history from the year 1400 and beyond. With nearly 40,000 objects in the collection and 3,000 objects on display in the museum, more objects are being added to the collection, including a recent discovery of an unrecorded photo of Harriet Tubman.

Swann Auction Galleries Recently discovered, unrecorded photo of Harriet Tubman.

The museum has been recognized with several awards including, the LEED Gold Certification for the environmental performance and sustainable design of the building, the GOLD Muse award for an interactive kiosk and the American Association of School Librarians 2017 Best Teaching Mobile App for the NMAAHC Stories App. The digital impact that the museum targets has reached over 6 million visits to the NMAAHC website and Mobile Stories app combined and 2.3 million likes, retweets, comments and shares across Facebook and Twitter since its opening.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is taking a step forward to integrate technology as a major component to reach audiences within the museum and beyond its walls. One of the major goals according to Lonnie Bunch, Founding Director is for the museum to be “fully searchable.” The museum uses the latest digital technology with their online collection which has reached 1 million page views.

The technology within the museum’s award winning exhibitions is one of the key components in engaging visitors. “Follow the Green Book” interactive exhibition allows visitors to sit behind the wheel of a mock 1949 Buick sedan to experience first-hand the unique challenges of travel for African Americans during the Jim Crow era. One of the largest interactive exhibitions is the award winning Segregated Lunch Counter and Panorama of the Civil Rights Movement exhibit. This exhibit allows visitors to virtually step into the shoes of event organizers and participants, to teach them the methods that were used by activists during the Civil Rights Movement.

Smithsonian Institution The award winning, Segregated Lunch Counter and Panorama of the Civil Rights Movement exhibit located in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Recently, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture opened a virtual reality experience that centers around the moment, Civil Rights icon, Rosa Parks refuses to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1955. The Rosa Parks Experience, was designed by Möbius Virtual Foundry, (http://mobiusvf.com/ ) as an Immersive virtual reality experience that teaches a new generation about the Civil Rights Movement through the eyes of Rosa Parks.

Allison W. Willcox, PMP, Assistant Director for Information Technology, says, “Immersive VR like our Rosa Parks experience is one example of how the museum harnesses technology to help our visitors connect to history in a more personal way. The visitor response has been overwhelmingly positive, and their feedback will guide development of additional experiences that let our visitors learn in new and meaningful ways. “

Smithsonian Institution The Rosa Parks Experience at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture.

Jennifer Dubina, Supervisory Visitor Services Specialists, has witnessed several visitors experience. “The Rosa Parks Virtual Experience is amazing. You are able to see people connect with history in a more meaningful way. The virtual reality experience helps people understand the implications of the choices you make and really puts them in her shoes. I love that it makes history more alive to our visitors and inspires people and prompts discussions among them.”

Within its first year, NMAAHC has generated new ideas that engages millions of visitors. Their utilization of best museum practices combined with fresh ideas has positioned them to be innovators in the areas of social media engagement, cutting edge museum technology and exhibition design within the museum profession. What started as a vision to commemorate the contributions of African Americans to American history more than 100 years ago has been fulfilled and has taken its rightful place to teach generations to come.

For more information about the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, visit: www.nmaahc.si.edu

