Cyber Threats: How Safe is Your Business?

As global enterprises continue to advance technology-wise, the cyber crime world is also becoming more sophisticated, regarding the techniques that hackers are using to launch attacks. A report on Small Business Trends displays alarming figures on vulnerabilities that businesses face today;

43% of attacks target start-ups

60% of start-ups close up shop within six months of an attack

About two months ago, the world woke up to a major cyber attract that hit over 150 countries across the globe. Microsoft immediately issued a warning and termed the attack as a “wake-up call.” According to an article on BBC, Microsoft blamed the affected governments for storing data on software that exposed their data to vulnerabilities.

A few disturbing things arose from the attack;

Microsoft had released a security update two months prior, but the majority of the organizations ignored it allowing the virus to spread.

The cyber criminals immediately released new versions of the virus, which goes to show that organizations need to take serious measures to mitigate cyber crime activities.

What is a cyber threat?

A cyber threat is the possibility of exploitation of a system’s vulnerabilities, to either revenge, control, acquire power or for financial gains.

Users within the organizations can launch attacks, but it’s not uncommon for unknown users to target specific businesses to either infiltrate, steal or access files.

As cyber attacks continue to grow in scope and complexity, it’s paramount to equip yourself with information on how you can protect your businesses.

If left unchecked, a cyber threat can result in a cyber attack- an actual malicious hacking of computer systems or networks.

The following are techniques that Hackers Use to Target Businesses

1.Worm

A worm is a stand alone program that attaches itself on vulnerable computers. A worm usually has a running program, that executes its code and then replicates or multiplies to other computers in the network. The worm then monitor and collects server data, and proceeds to relay it back to the hacker.

A worm can take less than 24 hours to infect a system, for example, the Code Red Worm that infected 250,000 in 9 short hours.

2. Virus

A virus attaches itself to either another file or program then replicates itself in a system. A virus hides within a system until it finds a suitable location to launch an attack.

3. Trojan horse

A Trojan horse acts like a legitimate program and stealthily carries out unwanted activity. Trojan horses are common in many software trial versions and gather information without a user’s knowledge.

4. Semantic Attack

A semantic attack refers to modification of information to mislead an organization, the most recent being the 2017 attacks.

What Measures can A business take to Protect Itself From Cyber Attacks?

1. Passwords

Passwords allow users to access a system, and sadly, are the most vulnerable to hacking. Do the following to ensure that your passwords are hack-proof;

-Change your passwords periodically, for instance bi-weekly or monthly

- Do not use passwords that are easy to guess such as your date of birth, pet’s name or child's name. Combine letters, symbols, and numbers to come up with strong passwords.

- Use two layer authentication whereby a user must enter a password/pin, then receive a code via their phone number or email.

2. Firewalls

Firewalls shield a computer system from attacks by using packet filtering. Firewalls filter everything coming into a network and block anything that seems malicious.

3. User Access Controls

Ensure that your system is layered in a way that users have rights and privileges. For instance, there must be a system administrator to ensure random users don’t make changes to the system, and also can't’ access certain parts of the system.

For instance, a clerk should not have access to personal or financial data.

4. Data Encryption

Install encryption programs that make it hard for third parties to read information within a system. The program encodes information form the sender’s machine, making it unintelligible, and only decodes it at the intended recipient’s computer.

Encrypt all your hard drives to make them inaccessible to unauthorized users.

5. Disable USB ports

A hacker can use a USB port to copy confidential or sensitive information for malicious use. A person in possession of such in formation can hold a business at ransom, and use it to negotiate for large payouts.

6. Internet Connectivity

Ensure that you only connect to the web once you’ve fully protected your system. As helpful as the internet is, it can launch myriad of attacks on a weak system.

Once fully protected, avoid opening emails from unknown persons, clicking on pop-ups and opening strange attachments.

If you need to open web pages, always type out the full address instead of clicking on links.

7. Software Updates

Always check to ensure all system software are up to date, leaving no loopholes for an attack.

What Measures can a Business Take During an Attack?

1. Shut Down your system

Disconnect from the internet to prevent the hacker from accessing the system. Think of it as closing the door as you change your clothes. After that, perform a full “System Restore” to protect your system.

2. Password change

By the time you detect an unauthorized access, the chances are that the attacker has already copied all passwords. Ensure that you change all your passwords to prevent future attacks.

4. Report to authorities

File an official report with the police. Next, contact The Internet Crime Complaint Center.