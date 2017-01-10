CyborgTrumpProblems Aims To Find Donald Trump's Major Malfunction

Making fun of a disabled reporter, calling women “pigs,” insulting a senator for being a POW ― just what exactly is Donald Trump’s malfunction?
Many have called the president-elect out for his lack of humanity, but maybe that’s it.
Maybe Donald Trump is a cyborg.
For this week’s Stupor Tuesday hashtag game, HuffPost Comedy asked Twitter to play #CyborgTrumpProblems. Not much else about him makes much sense, so maybe this is the answer.
Most of his parts are made in China #CyborgTrumpProblems— A Man Can Haz Coffee (@ben4623) January 10, 2017
Getting sued for grabbing someone by the USB port #CyborgTrumpProblems @HuffPostComedy— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) January 10, 2017
His computer brain is controlled by Russian hackers, but he's programmed to deny it. #CyborgTrumpProblems @HuffPostComedy— Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) January 10, 2017
#CyborgTrumpProblems— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) January 10, 2017
Top pops on and off pic.twitter.com/ncPIYORzQC
PHENOMENAL CYBORG POWER!!!— CK (@charley_ck14) January 10, 2017
...itty bitty baby hands.
@HuffPostComedy #CyborgTrumpProblems pic.twitter.com/S5oukJFgrc
He wasn't supposed to fall in love with his creator. #CyborgTrumpProblems pic.twitter.com/G798HFrGsX— Caileigh Howe (@DameDeLesChats) January 10, 2017
Mexico isn't sending their best Droids. They bring adware, they're rape-bots. And some, I assume, are Apple Products. #CyborgTrumpProblems— Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) January 10, 2017
Refusing to Pay His Programmers #CyborgTrumpProblems @HuffPostComedy— J.K.Callaway (@realJKCallaway) January 10, 2017
These violent tweets have violent ends. #CyborgTrumpProblems— Chris Mannix (@Sickroy6) January 10, 2017
He's not the Droid we're looking for. #CyborgTrumpProblems— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 10, 2017
Can't even do the robot. Sad. #CyborgTrumpProblems @HuffPostComedy— Jason Lefthand (@jasonlefthand) January 10, 2017
404 Error. Intelligence Not Found. Please Contact System Administrator. #CyborgTrumpProblems— Meh ☕🔯💙🎄✨ (@thekeldakitty) January 10, 2017
Siri, why won't you tell me where the nukes are? #CyborgTrumpProblems @HuffPostComedy— Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) January 10, 2017
In 4 years he may be back#CyborgTrumpProblems @HuffPostComedy— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) January 10, 2017
#CyborgTrumpProblems when the terminator takes your job and has way better hair pic.twitter.com/wyqYgvGHCk— Valerie Young (@ValerieDMYoung) January 10, 2017
#CyborgTrumpProblems Very Limited Vocabulary @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/MCLXglrYdS— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) January 10, 2017
Open the pod bay doors, Vlad.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 10, 2017
#CyborgTrumpProblems @HuffPostComedy
The term "Trump is charged with battery" doesn't always mean you need to bribe a judge anymore. #CyborgTrumpProblems— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) January 10, 2017
It’ll never become self-aware 😞#CyborgTrumpProblems— Jose Antonio Ojeda (@ojedasbodega) January 10, 2017
#CyborgTrumpProblems— Hollyn Heron (@HollynHeron) January 10, 2017
Only compatible with younger models
Mute button seems to be malfunctioning. #CyborgTrumpProblems— Raoul_Duke (@RaoulDuke99) January 10, 2017
