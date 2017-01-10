POLITICS

#CyborgTrumpProblems Aims To Find Donald Trump's Major Malfunction

Humanity has never been his strong suit.

01/10/2017 03:29 pm ET
Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

Making fun of a disabled reporter, calling women “pigs,” insulting a senator for being a POW ― just what exactly is Donald Trump’s malfunction?

Many have called the president-elect out for his lack of humanity, but maybe that’s it.

Maybe Donald Trump is a cyborg.

For this week’s Stupor Tuesday hashtag game, HuffPost Comedy asked Twitter to play #CyborgTrumpProblems. Not much else about him makes much sense, so maybe this is the answer.

