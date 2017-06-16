Trump Gave Cynthia Nixon Her First Emmy And She Wishes He Hadn’t

We’ll raise a Cosmo to this burn.

In 2004, Cynthia Nixon won her first Emmy award for her portrayal of the refreshingly cynical Miranda Hobbes on “Sex and the City.”

Variety recently brought this up to Nixon, who has gone on to win other prestigious awards, including another Emmy, during an interview. When asked how she felt about Trump’s involvement in her big moment, she served up some classic Miranda-esque shade.

“Do I wish I had gotten my Emmy from somebody else? Yes, I do,” she told the outlet. “Absolutely I do. But, it’s not like he picked me. He just passed off the trophy.”