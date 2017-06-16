ENTERTAINMENT
06/16/2017

Trump Gave Cynthia Nixon Her First Emmy And She Wishes He Hadn’t

She’s just not that into you, Donald.

By Elyse Wanshel
Cynthia Nixon accepts her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Sex and the City” with Donald Trump (L) and Simon Cowell on stage during the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

We’ll raise a Cosmo to this burn.

In 2004, Cynthia Nixon won her first Emmy award for her portrayal of the refreshingly cynical Miranda Hobbes on “Sex and the City.”

At the time, Donald Trump was the host of the hit reality show “The Apprentice.” He, along with Simon Cowell, presented Nixon with her award.

Variety recently brought this up to Nixon, who has gone on to win other prestigious awards, including another Emmy, during an interview. When asked how she felt about Trump’s involvement in her big moment, she served up some classic Miranda-esque shade.

“Do I wish I had gotten my Emmy from somebody else? Yes, I do,” she told the outlet. “Absolutely I do. But, it’s not like he picked me. He just passed off the trophy.”

Nice one, Nixon!

