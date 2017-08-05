“Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon set fans abuzz this week with reports that she’s mulling a starring role in politics.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Nixon is among the prominent Democrats considering challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) next year. Some liberal supporters had “approached” Nixon to run against the governor, the Journal said Thursday, citing unidentified associates of the actress.

“She’s an out-of-the-box candidate with progressive credentials who would excite people,” Billy Easton, executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, a public-education advocacy group, told the Journal.

Appearing on “The View” in April, Nixon blamed the governor for a lack of funding for public schools.

“I think that, basically, Governor Cuomo is short-changing the children of New York State,” she said.

When the hosts pointed out Cuomo’s announcement that month that New York State would offer free tuition at four-year colleges, Nixon was quick to point out the fine print.

“Basically, it only affects families that between $75,000 and $125,000 a year,” Nixon said. “And it doesn’t apply to people who go part-time, which means they might have to work while they’re there, or they don’t graduate in four years, or they’re Dreamers.”

The actress has already played a large role in New York City politics, particularly since 2014 when de Blasio placed her on the advisory board for the Mayor’s Fund To Advance New York City. Earlier the same year, Christine Marinoni, Nixon’s wife, became the special adviser for community partnerships with the city’s Department of Education.

But fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. The Wall Street Journal reported analysts as saying that while Nixon’s candidacy “would spark fanfare, it remains a long shot.”