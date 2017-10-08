Cyprus reunification will be better served by clean energy than natural gas

In recent years Cyprus is enthusiastically discussed among natural gas experts and political and security analysts. The story that many of them share goes like that: “Cyprus has a lot of gas. Once it starts pumping it, the island will get rich, Russian gas influence in Europe will shrink and Cyprus will reunite.” You can often see headlines like “A multibillion-dollar natural gas boom may reunify Cyprus” or “East Mediterranean gas reserves might pave the way for better Turkey-EU relations and a Cyprus deal”.

This story faces a few problems. Turkey challenges some of the explorations. As a result, the natural gas will not necessarily bring reunification, it might bring further division, even conflict. Then, once you get the gas out, the question is what to do with it. Pipeline to nearby Turkey is not a politically realistic option. There is a plan, supported by the European Commission, to build a pipeline from Cyprus to Greece. That might cost up to €10bn. It is difficult to imagine who would invest in it given the shaky prospects of the EU gas demand. So far, the discoveries are not significant enough to justify building an expensive gas liquefaction terminal in Cyprus. Transporting the gas to Egypt and other options are discussed. All these debates are happening in the context of the nearby Syria conflict, aggressive Russian interference in any energy and other plans in the region, uncertainty of the US-Iran nuclear deal and a long list of other conflicts in the Gulf and the Middle East.

The gas plans and explorations will continue. More discoveries could be made and a solution for exporting the gas might be found. One day even a pipeline between Cyprus and Turkey might be built. Miracles do happen.

The question is what to do in the meantime and how confident we are that gas will bring peace. Should the international diplomacy keep playing the geopolitical board game of the great gas expectations by placing the logic of the oil (in this case gas) curse against the team of “energy for peace”? Should it wait for the gas to start filling the pipes and the LNG ships and then come back to the geopolitics of the region? Or should it threaten all parties involved and tell them that if they don’t make friends they would not get the gas? Or is there any another option?

If we look away from the “multibillion-dollar natural gas boom”, which is yet to materialise, there are other solutions for the island’s resource security. Developing Cyprus as a clean energy island instead of a regional gas hub, the pipedream of every country with or without gas, might be much stronger and realistic security solution.

Clean energy is not something new here. Cyprus investment promotion agency claims that island “ranks first in the world in solar energy use for water heating in households”. Solar heating is now compulsory for new buildings. Solar and wind power plants are being built and Cyprus is on track to achieve its EU 2020 renewable energy target of 13%. This is however not enough if Cyprus wants to guarantee its own resource security and use energy as an economic and peace building driver.

With its solar and wind resources Cyprus could realistically aim at the lowest renewables prices seen recently around the world. In the last year power purchasing agreements (PPA) for both wind and solar delivered contracts at around €30/MWh and lower. A consortium led by Siemens recently won a 1GW wind power plant PPA in Turkey for €29.MWh. Earlier this year Mexico reached a solar PPA price of US$26.99/MWh (€23/MWh). Recently a bid for solar was submitted in the United Arab Emirates at $0.0178/KWh ($17.8 or €15). While the UAE bid might be seen as unrealistically low the trend for ultralow bid prices for solar in countries with high solar irradiation is clear. Recently even UK, with half the solar potential of Cyprus, announced the first solar and storage plant with no subsidies.

With electricity prices in the middle EU range and significantly higher than prices in Turkey (1/3 higher for domestic consumers and 3/4 higher for industrial users) Cyprus has excellent potential not only to develop competitive solar and wind but to make them dominant energy source and gradually close its heavy fuel oil power generation power plants.

Renewable energy is also a good solution for the water desalination needs of Cyprus. Technologies here are also advancing and getting cheaper. Modern desalination plants could produce fresh water at the price of conventional water supply.

Electrification of transport is another clean energy opportunity. If there is a EU country that should adopt a 100% transport electrification target this should be Cyprus. Simply because it is an island and the problem with the EV range limit does not apply here.

Between the booming solar heating, the solar and wind power, transport electrification and water desalination Cyprus could become a modern energy and resource management champion of Europe.

What would that mean for the international peace building effort? A change of strategy - from betting on the shifting dependency brought by gas discoveries with uncertain future to engaging with new technologies that could provide cheaper electricity, abundant water supply, high employment, economic growth and transparency.

The focus on renewable electricity could eventually justify the idea of the EuroAsia interconnector that should link the electricity grids of Cyprus, Israel, Crete and mainland Greece. This would only happen if the East Mediterranean become part of a wider regional electricity corridor that facilitates power transfer and trade and balancing the variability of abundant renewables generation in the region.

When it comes to reunification of the island – it is easier to imagine building grid connections between the North and the South and to engage the two communities in joint small energy projects than to reach an agreement between President Trump and President Erdogan on who has the right to drill for gas around the shores of Cyprus.

Julian Popov