Décor Inspiration From Our Favorite Boutique Hotels

There’s no end to the décor ideas you’ll find online, from blogs to Instagram, magazines to Pinterest. However, sometimes we like to get our inspiration in person — preferably in the comfort of a chic boutique hotel. These luxe accommodations aren’t just the starting point of a great vacation, they also offer well-designed rooms, restaurants, and lobbies that never fail to get us seeing our homes in a whole new light. Here are just a few of our favorites, along with unique décor inspired by these special hotels:

Why we love it: Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the interiors of this luxury boutique resort boast the rich-yet-approachable aesthetic the late designer was known for. Touches of wicker and wood put a sophisticated twist on tropical décor.

Why we love it: From the moment you pull up to the gorgeous grounds of this serene inn, you immediately go into relaxation mode. We love the traditional architecture of the exterior (image at top), but also the bright and airy interiors that invite you to unwind in style.

Why we love it: This brand new boutique hotel just opened in March of this year and brings a very contemporary style to the shores of Bermuda. The huge glass windows ensure a gorgeous view from every spot inside the hotel, and the modern furniture takes inspiration from the hues of the sand and surf.

Why we love it: This secluded hotel offers only 17 rooms, giving you the peace and quiet you crave. The design is sleek with a mid-century twist, drawing upon the location’s history as a popular getaway for Old Hollywood celebrities.

Why we love it: Eclectic yet chic, there’s always a gorgeous detail to notice at Viceroy Santa Monica. We especially love the private outdoor cabanas, which have a distinctive vintage feel.