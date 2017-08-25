Dîner en Blanc: A Paris Tradition Stuns in Chicago

Last night, 3,600 beautiful people, donned in uninterrupted white, made the homage to a secret location to feast with friends against the backdrop of Chicago’s storied skyline. This is Le Dîner en Blanc.

Diner en Blanc Chicago, Chris Dilts The communal picnic.

Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc - Paris now attracts over 10,000 people each year.

Today, the global phenomenon is celebrated in more than 70 cities around the world—from New York to Tokyo.

Matthew Lowell. Our ode to Charlie’s Angels. :)

This is Dîner en Blanc’s sixth year in Chicago, and the event gave Chicagoans a chance to exhibit their fashion sense and fellowship.

Diner en Blanc Chicago, Elaine Miller And the band played on.

The Dîner en Blanc - Chicago Host team includes Roger Hobby, James Wild, Lauren Haras, Annette Dalloo, and Jenn Jones. Click here to learn more about the event, and get on the waiting list for next year.