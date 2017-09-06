Dad Finds Way To Keep Baby Endlessly Entertained With A Lamp

You don’t need fancy toys to keep a baby entertained. It turns out, all you need is a lamp and some amateur acting skills.

In August, Chris Gillespie posted a hilarious and adorable video of himself with his 5-month-old son on YouTube. In the video, the dad pretends to blow out a floor lamp over and over again ― much to the delight of the baby.

“Our 5 month old lad laughing his head off at the blowing out the light trick,” Gillsepie captioned the video.