Dad Finds Way To Keep Baby Endlessly Entertained With A Lamp

This video is equal parts hilarious and adorable.

You don’t need fancy toys to keep a baby entertained. It turns out, all you need is a lamp and some amateur acting skills. 

In August, Chris Gillespie posted a hilarious and adorable video of himself with his 5-month-old son on YouTube. In the video, the dad pretends to blow out a floor lamp over and over again ― much to the delight of the baby. 

“Our 5 month old lad laughing his head off at the blowing out the light trick,” Gillsepie captioned the video.

It really is the simple things in life... 

