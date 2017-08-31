Dad Shares Clever Hack For Helping Babies Learn To Walk

Parents are experts when it comes to life hacks. Over the past year, several useful parenting hacks have gone viral, including this baby bottle storage method, this Diaper Genie cost-saving measure, this car safety tactic, this trick for diaper bag organizing.
Now another dad is joining the ranks of inventive child-rearers. Gerry Bell shared a video of himself using a hula hoop to help his child learn to walk. The method is fairly straightforward: The parent holds the hula hoop up, and the little one grips the bottom while walking on two feet.
Watching the video above to see how simple and adorable this approach is.
