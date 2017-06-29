Dad Figures Out Very Dad-Like Way To Sleep Face Down In A Pool

Have you ever wanted to sleep face down in a pool?

If so, let us float an idea past you, because Dan Nitschke, a dad from Louisiana, has figured out a brilliant way to fulfill this very silly aspiration.

Skyler Nitschke Dan Nitschke.

Nitschke’s genius came to fruition on Saturday, after he finished cutting the grass and found himself in need of some serious R&R.

His 18-year-old daughter, Skyler, was already in the pool with a friend when her father approached the edge and exclaimed, “Alright, it’s nap time!”

He then proceeded to lay face down on a flimsy float, submerge his face into water and fall asleep.

Skyler Nitschke Dan's plan.

But how did he breathe?

That’s simple — he used a snorkel.

“We thought he was joking at first, but when he completely fell asleep like that I turned to my friend and said, ‘I should really take some pictures of this,’” Skyler told HuffPost.

Skyler Nitschke Skyler Nitschke

Like any good teen, Skyler snapped a few photos of her dad’s ridiculous feat and posted them to Twitter.

My dad bought a snorkel for the sole purpose of taking naps in the pool pic.twitter.com/OhVJNVbfvS — Skyler Nitschke (@skyler_nitschke) June 24, 2017

The photos soon went viral, receiving over 152,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.

Most people respected Skyler’s dad’s innovative thinking.

I have never respected a stranger more than I do this man. — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) June 25, 2017

One admitted to trying this very same hack, failing miserably due to forces beyond their control.

Lmao I did this last week and my grandmother kicked me in the head cause she thought I was dead — B@m B@m (@bambam0900) June 27, 2017

When HuffPost asked Nitschke what drove him to think of this trick — perhaps it was the unbearable Louisiana heat, utter hatred for regular pool napping positions, or merely a fondness for the taste of snorkel plastic — he responded with:

“There were no motives, I was just going to take a nap.”