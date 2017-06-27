Dad Takes Hilarious Father-Daughter Photos With His Baby

Sholom Ber Solomon loves to dress up.

The California dad takes hilarious photos with his 9-month-old daughter, Zoe, in a variety of costumes, from explorers to ballerinas to Cookie Monster.

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:57am PST

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:02am PST

“I have always taken quirky pictures even before she was born,” Solomon told HuffPost. “When she came along I wanted to include her so that one day she can look back at funny memories with her dad.”

The dad posts his costume photos on Instagram, where he’s attracted about 8,000 followers and counting.

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 15, 2016 at 10:57am PST

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:48am PST

Although Zoe can’t talk yet, Solomon said she’s a fan of their dress-up adventures.

“Zoe has always been a happy and smiley baby, especially when we are all having fun as a family,” he explained.

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT

Ultimately, Solomon wants their father-daughter photos to brighten people’s days. Said the dad, “I hope that they enjoy them as much as Zoe will one day.”

Keep scrolling and visit Instagram for more hilarious and adorable father-daughter photos.

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:34am PST

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:12am PST

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:03am PST

A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on May 3, 2017 at 9:03am PDT