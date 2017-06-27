Daddy Yankee Singing 'Despacito' With Cancer Patient Needs No Translation

Who needs Justin Bieber, anyway?

Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee found a new singing partner during a visit to the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid. While on tour in Spain, the musician reached out to the hospital to show his support, and during a visit he ended up singing a duet of “Despacito” with a young cancer patient named Andrea, according to People.

Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee is a worldwide phenomenon, and the Justin Bieber remix of the song is sitting comfortably at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. But Bieber better watch his back, thanks to Andrea.

The girl’s got flow.

At the end of the video, someone behind the camera jokes in Spanish about taking Andrea over Bieber. Daddy Yankee seems to agree.