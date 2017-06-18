Dad's Dream Dinner: 13 Recipes For Your Father's Day Feast

Give dad what he really wants this Father’s Day: a feast fit for a king. From Buffalo Chicken Dip to Juicy Steakhouse Burgers, these are the perfect recipes to celebrate dad.

Marinated in garlic, rosemary and olive oil, this flank steak is full of flavor and deliciously charred. GET THE RECIPE

This creamy, spicy dip has all the flavor of Buffalo wings, minus the mess. GET THE RECIPE

This is one of my go-to recipes when I have to hit the kitchen running. It takes just twenty minutes to make, I always have all of the ingredients on hand, and there’s barely any clean-up. It makes a fabulous appetizer for a party — just keep the tails on and serve with plenty of napkins. GET THE RECIPE

Classic Buffalo wings are fried but I love the flavor and ease of cooking them on the grill — they are truly no fuss, no muss and finger lickin’ good! You can serve them plain but the seasoned Buffalo sauce takes them over the top. GET THE RECIPE

This wonderful salmon dish takes a total of 20 minutes — 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to bake — yet tastes like something you’d order at a fancy restaurant. GET THE RECIPE

Tender, juicy and full of flavor, these burgers are just like the ones served at your favorite steakhouse — only better. GET THE RECIPE

Chicken tikka masala is a dish of marinated and broiled chunks of chicken in a creamy, spice-infused tomato sauce. Alongside the requisite basmati rice, buttered peas and naan, it makes a fabulous family feast. This version is terrific for entertaining since it can be made entirely ahead of time. GET THE RECIPE

A specialty of Argentina, chimichurri is a tangy, zesty condiment traditionally served with grilled meats. This version — made from a fragrant blend of parsley, mint and cilantro — pairs beautifully with spice-rubbed beef tenderloin filets. GET THE RECIPE

If Dad likes Greek food, he’ll love these flavorful lamb patties topped with Tzatziki, feta, tomatoes, red onions and shredded lettuce. GET THE RECIPE

Most turkey burgers are dry and tasteless and leave you yearning for the real deal. Not these! I’ve added Italian turkey sausage — a trick often used with meatballs — which amps up the flavor and makes them incredibly juicy. GET THE RECIPE

This warm banana cake drizzled with hot toffee sauce is a twist on the classic English dessert, sticky toffee pudding. A comforting dessert that looks pretty too! GET THE RECIPE

The cake portion of the recipe is modestly adapted from Magnolia Bakery in NYC and the frosting comes from Cook’s Illustrated. Together, they make an old-fashioned chocolate cupcake that is sweet enough for children but also intensely chocolate enough for adults. GET THE RECIPE