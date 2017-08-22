'Daily Show' Teases Trump And Fox News Over Eclipse Reactions

On Monday, Americans were temporarily united to marvel at the total solar eclipse, the first we’ve been able to see in the United States in almost 40 years.
“The Daily Show” poked fun at President Donald Trump and his cabinet as they stared up at the sun ― Trump, at first, without glasses. Noah also teased Fox News’ Shepard Smith, whose passion and enthusiasm for the solar eclipse was actually pretty adorable.
