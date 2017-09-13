COMEDY
Trevor Noah Explains Why Ted Cruz Definitely Didn't 'Like' That Porno

"It's part of being a normal human being."

Trevor Noah broke down why he doesn’t believe Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was responsible for his Twitter account “liking” a hardcore porn video.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah said Cruz was clearly trying to make himself seem more “relatable” to voters.

“Come on people, it’s no big deal,” said Noah. “Everyone watches porn alright? It’s part of being a normal human being, which is exactly why we know Ted Cruz didn’t do it.”

