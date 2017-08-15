'The Daily Show' Defines Trump's Turning Point In 1 Sobering Sentence

Hours after Trump on Tuesday reverted to blaming the violence on “both sides,” the satirical news show said the president has reached an important turning point.

“Today is the day Donald Trump became president of the Confederacy,” “The Daily Show” wrote on its social media pages.

Trump’s first comments on the violence on Saturday decried the “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence,” and pinned the blame on “many sides.”

Citizens, celebrities and politicians from both parties roundly criticized Trump’s remarks for failing to condemn racists, the far-right or the white supremacists who promoted the rally, ostensibly organized to protest the removal of a statue of a Confederate general.

The president succumbed to the pressure on Monday, finally denouncing hate groups that organized the rally. He called racism “evil,” and singled out the “KKK, neo-Nazis” and “white supremacists” as “criminals and thugs.”

On Tuesday, Trump reverted to blaming the violence on “both sides,” and added that there were “fine people” at the rally.