COMEDY
08/22/2017 06:45 am ET

'The Daily Show' Has Some Unexpected Advice For White Supremacists

"They’ve got a man on the inside, but all the stupid s**t they’re doing is just bringing heat on them."

By Lee Moran

White supremacists have received advice from a surprising source.

On Monday, “The Daily Show” examined this month’s violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia — and the subsequent widespread criticism of President Donald Trump’s failure to fully condemn white supremacists attending the “Unite the Right” rally.

The late night show’s correspondent, Roy Wood Jr., said it proved how white supremacists were wasting the opportunities that Trump was giving them.

Trump has afforded them “pretty much everything they want,” he told host Trevor Noah. “They got a man on the inside, but all the stupid shit they’re doing is just bringing heat on them.

Wood Jr. then suggested what white supremacists should do from now on in.

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Charlottesville, Virginia The Daily Show
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
'The Daily Show' Has Some Unexpected Advice For White Supremacists

CONVERSATIONS