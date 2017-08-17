Dallas-Based Law Firm Empowers and Educates Immigrants To Help Them Stay In America

Immigration laws have been making headlines lately. President Trump’s initiatives to decrease the number of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. have triggered a number of concerns for millions of people. As a result, immigrants living in America are more determined than ever before to understand their rights.

A Dallas-based law firm has made it their purpose to help these individuals. Armstrong and Munoz, PLLC is a new, independently run law firm located in Dallas, Texas founded by Texas attorneys Patricia Muñoz and Robert W. Armstrong Jr. These two joined forces to help educate the public and the immigrant community on the legal rights of immigrants living in America.

Texas attorneys Patricia Muñoz and Robert W. Armstrong Jr. of Amrstrong and Munoz, PLLC

The services offered by Armstrong and Munoz are being provided at an ideal time. President Trump recently endorsed GOP legislation (the RAISE act) that aims to slash the number of immigrants in the U.S. by more than half. Based upon a “merit system,” the RAISE act would evaluate immigrant workers based on their professional and educational background to determine if they are allowed to work in the U.S.

Trump’s actions, along with the fact that Dallas, Texas is home to the country’s fourth largest population of unauthorized immigrants, have triggered a high-level of urgency for understanding the legal rights granted to immigrants.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Patricia Muñoz and Robert W. Armstrong Jr. to better understand how they plan to help educate and empower the immigrant population.

Q: What was the “aha moment” that made you both decide to start your own immigration law practice?

Patricia: After working in both the nonprofit and private sector, I was left feeling disillusioned with the practice of law. Nonprofits are constrained by funding requirements and capacity. For-profit firms are focused on generating revenue and most are not interested in the advocacy side of immigration.

With the current political climate, there is a large amount of misinformation out there that ultimately causes people to panic out of fear. There is a great need to educate the public and the immigrant community about the current situation and their rights. It became evident that starting a firm was the only real vehicle to practice law while engaging the immigrant community more broadly.

Robert: My “aha moment” came shortly after joining my previous employer, a well-known private practice firm. It was my first foray into working at a for-profit immigration services provider. I found that my personal values of providing for social betterment and community engagement did not necessarily align with the goals of the organization.

At first, I sought to help work towards change within the organization. I soon realized the futility of my effort because the organization was not mine to mend. I also realized I would experience similar restraints at any other non-profit or private practice provider that I went to. If I wanted a work environment where my values aligned perfectly with those of the organization, I would have to work towards creating it from the ground up.

Q: The number of immigrants in removal proceedings has increased in Dallas Texas since 2013. Why do you think this is the case?

Patricia: This is a difficult question to answer. Enforcement has been a high priority for several years now. There has not been meaningful immigration reform in decades, but immigration rates have ebbed and flowed, and ultimately, we know that we have a large population of undocumented immigrants nationwide. Dallas is home to a large percentage of that population.

Over the years, cooperation between local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has facilitated increased detentions of immigrants. For immigrants who are detained and not immediately deported, they typically have long-standing roots in the U.S., others are newly-arrived immigrants who are fleeing unspeakable violence. Many of the immigrants placed in removal proceedings are not represented by an attorney, which will greatly diminish the probability of avoiding deportation.

Robert: The increase in removals in Dallas is part of a national trend. The push for mass deportation has been building for several years, but the current rapid increase in immigration enforcement is driven by several strong political factors.

In Dallas, as in much of the country, one factor is the cultural clash between our countries rapid demographic diversification and a growing movement to maintain a less diverse status quo. Political pressure has caused many local law enforcement agencies to work more closely with ICE, despite the burdens such cooperation causes.

A second factor in the increased rate of removals in Dallas, is that Dallas is home to one of the harshest immigration courts in the country. With asylum denials at about 90 percent, according to the University of Syracuse Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), the Dallas immigration court is one of the strictest in the country.

Q: How has President Trump’s immigration policy affected undocumented immigrants?

Patricia: There is fear and panic in the immigrant community with policy and laws changing on both the federal, state, and local level. Texas, with the passage of laws like SB 4, which target immigrants, is at the epicenter of anti-immigrant sentiment coming to fruition (SB 4 goes into effect on September 1, 2017).

On the federal level, the only clarity with regard to President Trump's immigration policy is that every undocumented immigrant is a priority. When you have a law like SB 4 looming and unpredictable immigration policy at the federal level, it creates an environment where immigrants must live outside of the legal system and become prime targets for exploitation.

Robert: The most conspicuous effect of the Trump administration's policy changes on the immigrant community is a dramatic increase of mass fear and confusion. All immigrants, whether living here undocumented or not, live in constant fear of detention and deportation.

Immigrants are in constant fear for their loved ones. Children are particularly vulnerable because their deportation, or the deportation of a caregiver, leaves them without the resources to care for themselves.

The confusion over Trump's policy changes stem from his abolishment of Obama era enforcement priorities which focused government resources on removing immigrants with criminal backgrounds and recent arrivals. The Trump administration removed previous priorities without establishing new ones; the result has been an ICE enforcement free-for-all. No party has a clear idea of how the rules are to be enforced going forward. This environment is fertile ground for the propagation of fear and misinformation.

Q: Where are immigrants you are hoping to serve coming from?

Patricia: Many of the clients that we are looking to serve are coming from countries that are extremely destabilized. The conditions in these countries are such that fleeing to a new country is the only option for survival.

I have been privileged enough to work with immigrants of many countries, and while some are certainly fleeing their home countries due to civil, political, or economic unrest, not all of their stories fit into this common narrative. Each person's experience is uniquely varied and exceptional. Therefore, while it is important to identify and understand the reasons why are clients are immigrating to the United States, it is also important to not allow generalizations to shape our interactions and expectations of clients.

Robert: While we serve clients from all over the world, a majority of our current client base is from Central America. They are fleeing violence and instability caused by transnational organizations and unsafe conditions.

Many of the clients we seek to serve are from the most vulnerable populations. We have worked with many children who fled their countries unaccompanied because they were victims of violence, exploitation, abuse, or threats of harm. Many come here to reunite with parents or family members, and are looking for safe haven from harm. These children come to the United States at great personal risk, primarily to escape imminent threats of extreme harm or death, not just in search of better economic conditions.

Q: What are the goals both of you hope to accomplish in the future?

Patricia: We hope to establish a firm that provides quality legal representation that is individualized to the specific needs of each client. The law does not exist in isolation; there is an individual that is affected by the law and simultaneously the law is shaped by society. Understanding the interplay of these concepts is crucial to the client-centered practice of law. We hope to be more than just attorneys; we hope to be advocates in the immigrant community.