Dallas Cowboys Fan Gets The Best Revenge After Being Dumped By Text

Four months after asking her to marry him, Brenna Clanton’s fiancé broke up with her ― via text.
Unfortunately for the fiance, he missed out on an epic Christmas gift from Clanton: Two tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys’ home game against the Detroit Lions the day after Christmas.
Clanton, 30, took her best friend instead and brought a hilarious sign to spread the word about what happened. Here’s a pic posted by Alex McDaniel, an editor at the Oxford Eagle:
“My fiance dumped me in a text message,” the Austin, Texas-based hairstylist wrote on the sign. “He should have waited until after Christmas. #nothingincommon”
Unsurprisingly, the Internet (especially fellow Cowboys fans) loved Clanton’s “win some, lose some” attitude and her snazzy sign:
In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Clanton explained why she brought the feather boa-lined sign.
“I decided to have some fun with it, this was my little get-back to him,” she said. “I thought this might show up on the jumbotron or TV broadcast and I knew (my ex) would be watching the game.”
Moral of the story? Don’t break up with someone before Christmas, via text. Your ex may go viral.
