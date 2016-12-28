Dallas Cowboys Fan Gets The Best Revenge After Being Dumped By Text

Four months after asking her to marry him, Brenna Clanton’s fiancé broke up with her ― via text.

Unfortunately for the fiance, he missed out on an epic Christmas gift from Clanton: Two tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys’ home game against the Detroit Lions the day after Christmas.

Clanton, 30, took her best friend instead and brought a hilarious sign to spread the word about what happened. Here’s a pic posted by Alex McDaniel, an editor at the Oxford Eagle:

Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine. pic.twitter.com/z4YtBAaKcD — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 27, 2016

“My fiance dumped me in a text message,” the Austin, Texas-based hairstylist wrote on the sign. “He should have waited until after Christmas. #nothingincommon”

Unsurprisingly, the Internet (especially fellow Cowboys fans) loved Clanton’s “win some, lose some” attitude and her snazzy sign:

@AlexMcDaniel hope she had a great time at the game and she will be good! She has a nation behind her #CowboysNation — Ignacio Nacho Zuniga (@Nacho__ONE) December 27, 2016

@AlexMcDaniel what a failure. You find a chick who likes sports and buys you tickets, you do everything you can to make them happy. — no sleep (@dupe_3) December 27, 2016

@AlexMcDaniel buy her all the beers. She's a catch — Brad (@Brad2524) December 27, 2016

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Clanton explained why she brought the feather boa-lined sign.

“I decided to have some fun with it, this was my little get-back to him,” she said. “I thought this might show up on the jumbotron or TV broadcast and I knew (my ex) would be watching the game.”

Moral of the story? Don’t break up with someone before Christmas, via text. Your ex may go viral.