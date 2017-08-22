Dallas McCarver Passed Away, He Apparently Choked On Food

We sadly report that Dallas McCarver passed away in the early morning today. We can confirm that Dallas is no longer with us.

WWE superstar Dana Brooke McCarver’s girlfriend told TMZ, the 26-year-old McCarver was found unconscious Monday evening by a friend at his home shortly after they spoke on the phone.

Dana says McCarver told her he was about to make dinner and the last thing he said to her was, “I love you. Goodbye.”

Dana Brooke says the cause of death is believed to be choking on food and she is being told there are no signs of foul play and it does not appear McCarver was trying to harm himself.

On Monday earlier McCarver had worked out in the gym and seemed to be doing just fine … no signs of any medical or health problem while hitting a chest press with 160 lbs dumbbells.

We are shocked and saddened by this and pass our immediate thoughts and condolences to Dallas McCarver’s family and loved ones.