Dame Judi Dench Learning To Spit Lyrics Will Make You Love Her Even More

Dame Judi Dench knows how to spit some hot bars.

The Academy Award-winning actress can now add rapping to her repertoire after she joined British grime star Lethal Bizzle for a lyrical lesson.

In video that LADBible shared online, the 82-year-old learned some of the words to his hit tracks “Celebrate” and “Pow.” The “Victoria and Abdul” star then helped the 33-year-old London-based musician perform both of the songs.

In the United Kingdom, Dench’s surname is sometimes used as slang to describe something amazing. Bizzle has even called his clothing line “Stay Dench,” which is what may have led to the unusual but ultimately wonderful collaboration.

The pair appeared to enjoy their time together behind the microphone almost as much as their fans did:

