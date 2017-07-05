Damon Wayans Jr.'s Fourth Of July 'White People' Joke Bombs

Damon Wayans Jr.’s Fourth of July Twitter joke was a Yankee Doodle dud.
The “New Girl” actor and comedian celebrated Independence Day with this poke at American history.
Reaction was swift, with one Twitter user saying Wayans’ joke was “just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans.”
The “Let’s Be Cops” star said his message was in jest.
But that went over in some circles about as well as spoiled potato salad at a holiday barbecue.
One Twitter user needled Wayans’ on his show business connections, provoking a response.
And another responder apparently needed a history lesson ― in movie casting.
Wrong Wayans.
