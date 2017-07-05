Damon Wayans Jr.'s Fourth Of July 'White People' Joke Bombs

Damon Wayans Jr.’s Fourth of July Twitter joke was a Yankee Doodle dud.

The “New Girl” actor and comedian celebrated Independence Day with this poke at American history.

Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

Reaction was swift, with one Twitter user saying Wayans’ joke was “just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans.”

The “Let’s Be Cops” star said his message was in jest.

A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren't illegal. — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

But that went over in some circles about as well as spoiled potato salad at a holiday barbecue.

When I think of all the men and women who have died for our independence, laughter does not come to mind. — jan (@ricknjan) July 4, 2017

Exactly! Thank you for saying this😀 these types of statements no matter the context can not be considered Jokes — Stuart Baker (@pacmaniacwv) July 4, 2017

One Twitter user needled Wayans’ on his show business connections, provoking a response.

Enjoy what's left of your already shitty career that your dad created for you. https://t.co/3n2U1fsW1f — Jason M (@JasonSMoonen) July 4, 2017

Thanks Jason :) . Will do :) 😘 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

And another responder apparently needed a history lesson ― in movie casting.

You wanted to be a white chick once. pic.twitter.com/QYt2nit725 — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) July 4, 2017