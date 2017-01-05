WORLDPOST

Trump Picks Former Sen. Dan Coats As Director Of National Intelligence

Trump is preparing to take over the White House on Jan. 20.

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday picked former U.S. Senator Dan Coats as his director of national intelligence, a senior transition official said.

The official announcement is expected this week as Trump makes decisions on some of the remaining major positions he must fill as he prepares to take over the White House on Jan. 20.

