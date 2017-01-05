Trump Picks Former Sen. Dan Coats As Director Of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday picked former U.S. Senator Dan Coats as his director of national intelligence, a senior transition official said.
The official announcement is expected this week as Trump makes decisions on some of the remaining major positions he must fill as he prepares to take over the White House on Jan. 20.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Also on HuffPost
Newspapers React To President Trump
More:White House
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW WORLD POST
Newsletter