This Just Might Be The Most Painfully Awkward Campaign Ad Ever Made

A video to promote the fledgling campaign of a Democratic hopeful in Virginia is going viral -- but for all the wrong reasons.

The awkward footage shows Dan Helmer, who is running for the U.S. House, doing a parody of the bar scene from “Top Gun.” In the film, Maverick (Tom Cruise) sings “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” to Charlie (Kelly McGillis) and the entire bar joins in.

In the ad, Helmer sings “You’ve Lost That Centrist Feelin’,” supposedly to Republican incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock.

This guy in the crowd seems to sum up viewer reaction to the whole thing:

Dan, I like you. This is...not a good ad. Please fire whoever thought it was. If it was you, take a vacation. — Will Henline (@WillHenline) September 18, 2017

Is this an SNL skit? — Shrendan Banahan (@ShrendanBanahan) September 19, 2017

As an opponent of the GOP I plead with you. Dump this ad. It's embrassing and insulting.



We want you to win. This won't do it. — ®Jonesing (@RJonesing) September 18, 2017

Paul R Nelson: I have created the worst Congressional ads ever. Nobody will top them.

Dan Helmer: challenge accepted https://t.co/EbaGCeoBJX — Brandon Finnigan (@B_M_Finnigan) September 18, 2017

You must be co-writing a new Hillary Clinton book titled "How Lose Elections" — D. Jones (@SteelDan86) September 19, 2017

Dear god why would you do this to yourself. — Richard (@renuvian) September 18, 2017

Dan Helmer's ad started off weird, then became awkward, disturbing, and now I'm upset I watched the damn thing. Very bizarre ad — Debن (@deblessings) September 19, 2017

So bad it's actually good 😂 — Heather Foglio (@winterpersists) September 18, 2017

From a PR view this ad is pretty awesome. Nobody had heard of Dan Helmer before today. — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) September 18, 2017