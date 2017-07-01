Dan Savage says President Donald Trump’s latest outrageous Twitter outburst simply saw him become “the asshole he’s always been. Again.”

On Friday’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the outspoken LGBTQ rights activist and author didn’t appear totally shocked as some people have been by Trump’s misogynistic tweets about “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance.

“Sexist bullying asshole reveals himself to be sexist bullying asshole,” said Savage, while debating why these Trump tweets appear to be “the straw that broke the camel’s back” — especially given Trump’s long history of making other equally disgusting comments.

Savage later gave Democrats some pointers on how to potentially defeat Republicans, who he likened to a “prison gang,” in future elections.

Explaining that “Republicans have brass knuckles on and Democrats don’t,” Savage encouraged Democrats to “pick up the brass knuckles and play the game that’s actually being played.”

“So many Democrats think that they’re in Washington to set a good example for the GOP and we need to start fighting like the GOP fights and even fighting as dirty as the GOP fights,” he added.