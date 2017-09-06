Dance and Technology Rise to Majestic New Heights at the Guggenheim in Daniil Simkin’s Falls the Shadow

The iconic white spiral rotunda of the Guggenheim is washed in a cool translucent blue-gray light, the color of the sky at dawn on a rainy day. Thin, delicate lines spread across the floor of the rotunda like a fallen spider web. The seamless white ledge of the spiral staircase has been transformed into a canvas for video projections of dissolving, fragmented lines from T.S. Eliot’s “The Hollow Men,” the 1925 poem from which creator Daniil Simkin’s “Falls the Shadow” takes its title and inspiration. Phrases like ”the eyes are not here/ there are no eyes here” and “at the hour when we are/ trembling with tenderness” continue to appear and gently dissolve. The scene has the beautiful and understated tone of T.S. Eliot’s phrase “twilight kingdom.”

Simkin’s “Falls the Shadow” is a commissioned performance for the Guggenheim’s Works and Process series. The work combines dance with live video projections in a collection of eight pieces choreographed by Alejandro Cerrudo, with costumes by Dior and projection design by Dmitrij Simkin. Daniil Simkin, a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater (ABT), is also coproducer and performer in the piece, along with ABT soloist Cassandra Trenary, Ana Lopez from Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and dancer Brett Conway.

At the highest level of the rotunda, I peer over the ledge and gaze down at “fifth wall.” The circular light at the base of rotunda is wide and open like an unblinking eye. This vantage point is unusual for most performances, and the choreographer and performers have thoughtfully considered the fact that most of the audience are viewing the performance from above.

The first piece opens with four dancers at the center. Their shadows on the floor make stark and beautiful partners. The bright auras around each dancer are unlike any shape that a traditional spotlight could generate—the edges are alive and organic, responsive to each individual dancer’s body and movement. The real-time responsiveness of the video projections is made possible by an infrared camera that scans the dancers and sends positional data back to a computer, which then generates the live projection.

The visual projections in each piece are beautiful, subtle, and precise— as lively as the dancers themselves. And yet the imagery fully supports the focus on the dancers, never taking the locus of control or attention away from them. With great tenderness, the dancers lead a trail of rippling violet lines, fluid and fragile across the floor. In another piece, vibrant and slightly sinister energy is visualized like smoke or dark ink in water, which the dancers “throw” at each other in magnificent swirls. Smoke and lines rise all the way up the rotunda. In another visual illusion, their feet scatter black dust with each step. The visual projections evaporate and transition quickly, offering a sense of something beautiful, vulnerable, and ephemeral.

Another window of interpretation may be the work’s connection to “The Hollow Men.” Featuring only 180 words in a total of 420 words, the poem is a feat of minimalism that is still able to convey deep emotion— a theme that can be found in the performance as well. The structured syntax of the poem ("Shape without form, shade without colour" and "Between the conception/ And the creation/ Between the emotion/ And the response/ Falls the Shadow") turns on binary tension, oppositional forces that create balance, reflected in the movement of dancers who at times reach toward each other while also pulling away, limbs long and gracefully extended in both directions.

While “The Hollow Men” is often perceived as despairing (you may recognize the last lines, “This is the way the world ends/ Not with a bang but a whimper”), the performance evokes something more light and transcendent. The last piece ends with a subtle tip of the head backward as the four dancers look upward, as if to acknowledge the presence of the audience—or heavens—above.