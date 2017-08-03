Dance Diva Inaya Day-Bringing "Love Is In The Air" and So Much More to Asbury Park!

From the first chords or the first hint of lyrics, the voice is simply unmistakable. Inaya Day has made her mark on the music scene with hits like “Nasty Girl” “Keep Pushin” and her latest, the divine “Love Is In The Air”! She is hitting Convention Hall in Asbury Park N.J. this weekend the Louie DeVito’s Dance Party, and along with artists like Reina and Robin S, she will be giving us a night full of house music jubilation! I sat down to chat with the incomparable diva on her career in the dance music industry, working with some of her fellow friends and artists, and why “Love Is In The Air” is more important now than ever!

You are coming to Asbury Park this weekend for “Louie DeVito’s Dance Party”! Is it your first time to visit us in Asbury Park? I have been to Asbury Park, but never to Convention Hall. I’ve actually performed there with one of the bands that I perform with.

You’re going to be on stage with artists like Reina and Luz Divina. Does it feel like that era of music is it’s own time capsule of entertainment, just like disco was for a different generation?Yes it does! I was just with Ultra Nate’ yesterday, we performed for the Promo Only Summer Sessions Anniversary, it’s ten years for Summer Sessions and 25 years for Promo Only and we performed @ the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa. It’s funny, Ultra Nate’ did some of her new material, but when she performed “Free”, everyone ran to the front with their camera phones. That music, I don’t know what it is, you felt it more. The chords changed, it just went somewhere. It really made you feel and it made you remember where you were when you heard that. A lot of times nowadays, I may like a song, but I don’t think a lot of them are “classics” as in ten years, I am going to think “oh man when I first heard that one I was in the car and had to pull over”! I don’t get that same feeling. I think that era that we are representing this Saturday in Asbury Park is one of those eras that really stuck with everybody. I also sing with bands a lot and I actually sing Robin S’ “Show Me Love” and Crystal Waters’ “Gypsy Woman” and those songs really stick with you, they become classics. They request them at special events and things like that. That’s how you know you have a classic, when everybody still wants to hear it that song many years later.

What do you think the difference is for you performing with a live band as opposed to performing classics like “Movin Up” and “Nasty Girl” which are for somewhat of a different crowd? I actually prefer performing with the band, because I can control the music better. When I am performing on my track days doing house music, I love it. It’s the same every time; I sing it differently sometimes, but the music is always going to start this way, end this way, break down here, things like that. There is no variation of the theme. With a band I love to “break it down” and really let it marinate, bring the bass in, and everyone goes wild; it’s really a whole different thing. You can even mold your set to the mood of the audience. If you see they are still chill and have not had all of their drinks yet, you can ease them into it. You have flexibility with a band that is great.

I think one thing about you that we love is that you always collaborate with amazing people, which ends up making magic. You recently collaborated with Joe Gauthreaux and DJ GRIND on “Love Is In The Air”, which is flying up the charts! Thank you! Joe Gauthreaux and DJ GRIND called me and told me that they had this idea to do the song “Love Is In The Air”. I love that song and I let them know that I had sung the song on the track for Southern Decadence, complete with napkins going in the air all over Bourbon Street! I sang through a couple of keys with them so they could get a feeling for it, and Joe Gauthreaux said “oh no this is it; it’s one of the best decisions we have made”. Also, in the tumultuous times we are living in, we need this, we need a reminder that there is something else, other than the pandemonium.

With everything going on in the world, I am seeing a bigger resurgence of people really wanting to get out there and let loose and really try to dance their cares away and get in touch with good old fashioned house music. Are you feeling that too? I am, especially in my own friends circle. I have some friends who will come out if I am signing with the band, they'll come out and enjoy that, but they are not really “clubbers” per say. Now, they are asking where I am playing and telling me that they want to dance! Older cousins of mine in their sixties are wanting to come with me to Deep Sugar and really dance! It is so funny to me, because all the years I have been doing it. I definitely see it. For myself, I have also gone out to dance more. Before it became my “business” I would go out to dance, but now that it has, I am saying again, “you know what, let’s go hit, it let’s go boogie somewhere”.

When you hit the stage in Asbury Park this Saturday, you are going to see such a diverse group within the LGBT community that still loves your music. When songs like “Nasty Girl” come on, or this summer, Kimberly Davis’ “My Fire” the boys are really responding to a sound like that. That’s amazing! I was actually just with Kimberly Davis last night. Kimberly is a long time friend of mine, I have known her since I was eleven and a half years old! We went to the same junior high school, the same high school, and we sang at the same clubs in the village together with the same bands, and now we are both in dance music.

It seems like in the dance music scene it is a true sisterhood. It definitely is. Ultra Nate’ is one of my best friends, which is how we end up on some of the same bills a lot. Robin S is like a sister to me, she is from Long Island and we are from the same church circuit. We are all connected in some way even before we got to the dance music. It’s really ironic; Barbara Tucker also, the same church circle, many of the same friends, and we are good friends. It’s such a trip!

It’s refreshing to see that in the dance music scene at least, there is such a fantastic and talented group of ladies who really are trying to lift each other up, as opposed to tearing each other down, which is unfortunately the case in entertainment sometimes. Absolutely we are! Now there are some who have not gotten the “fellowship memo” yet, but for the most part we all support each other so much.

What inspires Inaya Day? What really inspires me, most of the songs i sing, I relate them to God. For example, for “Love Is in the Air” I was telling the boys that I was hoping I could finish the song without getting choked up. All I think is that we are taught is “Love Is God, God Is Love”. I am thinking about it and thinking “God in in the Air, Everywhere we look around” It chokes me up. That is what inspires me truly, God-always.

