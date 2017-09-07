"Dance Somewhere Different" - Oasis Festival turns three in Marrakech next weekend

What is the meaning of a destination festival? Is it just an electronic festival set in an “exotic” location, surrounded by instagram worthy scenery? According to the Oasis festival in Morocco, a destination festival is something much more. Now it in its sold out third year, the team behind Oasis are aiming to combine a stellar line up with a true experience of the local culture. Oasis has gone from having to convince people to play, to having a carefully curated line up of electronic heavyweights, including Solomun and Nicolas Jaar. The festivals creator, Marjana Jaidi, and the head of booking Darren James-Thomas talked about their experiences with festivals, as well as what makes Oasis so special.

How did you get involved with festivals?

Marjana Jaidi: My first job was in nightlife marketing and promotions. I leveraged these connections to make my first blog. Then I started doing nightlife photography, and I started getting press releases for festivals. This was the first time I saw how a festival or music line up could inspire you to travel somewhere new. So I started Cultivora, which was like Lonely Planet for festivals.

When did you have the idea for Oasis? I got the idea for Oasis before I started Cultivora. I went to Marrakech and saw it with new eyes. My first festival was Miami Music Festival, and Marrakech felt a lot like Miami. Finally, one of my business partners asked, when are we going to launch the festival? And that’s how we started.

What makes a good festival? I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. Most people don’t go to a festival for a particular reason. The music is important. But I would decide which festival to go to based on where I wanted to travel. One thing that I’ve taken to heart, is the idea that the best festivals are national in scope, but local in identity. Dean Budnick said this during his presentation at the International Music Festival Conference.

How will you accomplish this? Well there are three main factors. There’s the actual destination, Marrakech. It’s easy to get to, and a place many people haven’t been. Then there’s the festival itself. Originally the idea was similar to Miami Music Week or BPM. But why would you travel all the way to Morocco and party in a nondescript club? So that has shifted our concept. And lastly, incorporating the local culture, with the food, and the decor. We also have henna tattooing.

Is safety an issue? I’ve always felt safe here. I feel like Morocco is no different than any other part of the world in my eyes.

And how is Oasis set up? Oasis happens at a resort, all on one site. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people once they get here. So people don’t have to think about transportation.

There are two stages, both outdoors. The main feature of the Oasis stage is the swimming pool. Even though the festival is in September, it’s still hot, and it’s important for people to be able to cool off. The arena stage is intimate, it’s sort of like an amphitheater. You have views of the Atlas Mountains, which ties the festival into the country, and really makes you feel like you’re in Morocco.

Lahcen Mellal

What are your long term goals with Oasis? We hope that even as we grow we can maintain the same intimacy. We’d like to add one more stage over the years. I’d also like to expand our footprint outside of the festival. This is all hypothetical of course, but I’m hoping to use the festival as breadcrumbs to help people explore Morocco, which is a beautiful country.

Are the guests mostly international? Last year our audience was 50/50. We have people from almost fifty countries coming to Oasis this year. The interest in Morocco in electronic music has increased in the past two years. Now you have international djs coming in every week, so the scene is definitely on the rise here.

Any acts you’re excited about? I’ve never seen Kink, so I’m excited to see him. I haven’t seen Nicolas Jaar in almost half a decade. Axel Boman played in our first year and he had one of the best sets of the weekend.

Is there local talent represented? Yes, Amine K. His collective Morokoloko is hosting the arena stage on Sunday. We also have Driss Skali.

How did you get involved with booking for Oasis?

Darren James-Thomas (head of booking): I’ve kind of always worked in the music business. I started doing programming for Festival Number 6, and then Electric Elephant in Croatia. Then I started doing Clockenflap in Hong Kong. When I was approached about Oasis, my partner was like Marrakech is my favorite place. The team Marjana has built around her is a family. It’s the third year and there’s a lot of the same staff. We have a lot of conversations about headliners they want to bring to Morocco, but who have never been. Some of the bigger guys, you need to plan more than a year in advance. I’ve built up a lot of relationships over the years. We’ve also had a positive experience with artists, everyone who has played has loved it.

How do you curate the line up? There’s a mix of are heritage artists, and also up and coming talent. You don’t have two techno or house stages on the same day. We always have a rough idea of who we want, and about fifty percent will come through, and fifty percent will change. Also I try to come under budget. I also didn’t want to make it too UK centric or build towards one demographic. I wanted to keep it as broad as possible.

Is it easy to pitch artists on Morocco? The first year, the reason it worked out well is because I had worked with other promoters, and they sort of trusted my judgement. After the first festival everyone was talking very highly of us. North Africa is a hard place to get people to come to. With Morocco, there are some issues you don’t have to deal with when booking America or Central Europe. Sometimes I have to say, you’re friends with this artist who played last year, why don’t you have a conversation with them.