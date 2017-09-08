Dancing on water - 7 things I learned on The Ark Cruise + a playlist from the dancefloor

Most people have never been on a cruise. I’ve only been on one and it was absolutely nothing like this. The Ark is already proving to be a leader in the festival at sea concept. Here are seven things I learned on the maiden voyage, plus a playlist of tracks heard on the dancefloor.

Rutger Geerling

Cruises aren’t just for older couples.

With Tijs Vandenbroucke, one of the organizers of the Tomorrowland festival at the helm, The Ark reduced the average passenger age on a cruise by fifteen years. Music was blasting all day by the pool, making raucous day drinking the norm. And dancing at dinner was almost expected, thanks in part to DJ Alamaison, and the full out twerking cruise staff.

Rutger Geerling

The wind doesn’t care about your festival.

The Lagoon stage, located at the top of the ship, never saw the light of day. This was unfortunate because a very strong line up was planned here, including a sunrise set by Axel Boman and Robag Wruhme. A last minute relocation of the timetable saw some highly buzzed about acts playing to empty dancefloors (not kidding, there were two people other than me during Peggy Gou’s set). The wind also made the Oasis pool stage difficult once the sun went down, but nevertheless Dennis Ferrer played one of the best sets of the fest here.

Girls love Henri PFR.

Rutger Geerling

When The Ark worked, it really worked. At how many festivals can you dance in a jacuzzi while hearing great sets from 2MANYDJS, or forward thinking Martin Solveig (with an assist from Coco Cole)? But Belgian producer Henri PFR’s set from sunshine to sunset, while people danced in the pool, was the moment the festival at sea concept truly came together.

Live, Live, Live.

Rutger Geerling Sven Väth plays The Reef stage on Friday

Sure they all had full dancefloors to work with, but the live sets from Kink, Matador, and Henrik Schwarz had The Reef stage packed and sweaty. Their musical knowledge and capabilities shone through the PA system and made for one of those, I can’t believe we’re on a boat right now moments.

Masters At Work are out here doing the good work.

In terms of layout, The Deep, the ice skating rink turned dancefloor truly felt like a nightclub. And Masters of Work made sure to let you know who was in charge. The sound was underground New York at its finest - deep, sexy, funky, and emotional all at the same time. Go see them play wherever you can, you’re in for a treat.

Music is cool, but most people just want to party.

The majority of the people onboard never made it off to see the first port of call, Marseilles. And many people simply preferred to enjoy the ship rather than the dancefloor. But isn’t that the point of a cruise? The pool deck was always packed during the day, and at night people were in the casino, eating “free” pizza, or getting rowdy in the Irish pub. The live musician there played to a full crowd almost the entire time, hosting sing along to the UK’s greatest hits.

It ain’t cheap, but at least there are showers.

The base price for a cabin was $549 USD per person + a $56 USD gratuity fee. All meals are paid for, but beers are $8.41 and a Redbull and Vodka is $13. What to do? The prices definitely didn’t stop most people, though I’m sure there were a few panic attacks at check out (you open an account that is paid at the end). But the price includes all meals, including a three course dinner in the chandelier adorned dining room, showers, and a proper bed. Plus a stop at always trending Ibiza, and music every night by some of the world’s best dj’s. It’s definitely not cheap, but the experience can’t be replicated.