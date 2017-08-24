Dancing With The Unknown

Dear unknown, I desire for my inquiries to please be answered. To send me a message, a sign, a feeling, a tangible expression of what you hold. To show me and guide me the right way. I dance with you, and in the rhythm, I notice you shape shift and two versions of you appear.

One form of the unknown is full of fear. The clouds roll in, thunder sets and lightning strikes, and although beautiful, terrifying. I dance with this shadow and I want to retreat like a cold winter day, rain pouring down. I seek shelter. Shelter in my home where I go inward, under the blankets, cozy up, there I sit and stay. No movement just waiting for the shadowed, fear ridden unknown to pass.

What exactly am I waiting for?

Maybe for my thoughts and feelings to agree that where I am is ok, to stay put, to not dance with the unknown anymore. To just stay where I am, to accept what is and ignore my dreams as if they never existed.

But that doesn’t sit right in my belly, it doesn’t feel right in my soul. My soul is continually earning for growth. I am a spirit who longs for evolvement, self-awareness, self-expression and true joy.

So if I let the unknown pass then I just settle. I settle in my life, in my reality, and I miss out on the beauty that is waiting. I say no to the magic stirring internally ready to be birthed.

Then there is the dance with the unknown that is bright, full of life, love, and promise. It ignites a spark within my soul and lifts my enthusiasm, flushes through my space, and I can not wait to meet you. And this unknown is the one I choose to dance with.

So as I navigate through change, I ask myself to stay present with the full of life version of the unknown. I ask that I have the strength to stay focused on the one that is bright and beautiful guiding me to my truth. Which ever one I stay focused on - the fear dark version of what is ahead or the joyous bright vision of the future - I will create.

I understand it is my choice. It is my choice as to where I go and how I navigate these waters.

Sometimes we look at the future that is veiled and unseen as some sort of life lottery where we either win or lose. If we take the risk of stepping into the unknown that the universe will either hand us the gloomy version or if we are lucky we will experience the one that we have been dreaming about.

But this is a lie. There is no lottery. We are not victims in this life. We get to create what the unknown looks like. We have free will. Not to be taken for granted.

How do we do this? How do we create the version of the unknown that we desire?

We stay present. We vibrate at certainty, clarity, and strength - our truth. We stay true to who we are as a spirit living this human experience.

We listen to the intuitive whispers that blow so gently through our space and inform us of our own wisdom. We take action on those fleeting visions and feelings that visit us through out the day. We thank them and are so full of gratitude that they want to continue to visit and more often.

We open the door to our soul to our inner wisdom and allow that to be our guide. We move our attention from the external noise to the internal ambiance. And we take action. One small step or eleven big steps every day. Not a to do list but a flow of graceful creation.

We begin to marry the truths of our heart and soul with our physical body, our daily reality. We stay true to what is good, the higher vibrations, the truth of who we are.

When we take a step forward and hit a road bump along the way sometimes we jump directly into fear “I knew I should not have fill in the blank” or “I should have stayed because of xyz” or “I knew I couldn’t do this, that or the other thing”. So we stop. Maybe just for a moment or maybe a thousand. But this is the most important step in the process of change. To keep going. Keep moving my friend. Full force ahead while staying present.

The alternative is to go back to where we were or to stay stuck in the in-between. Forward looks good.

When we hit this point of doubt and resistance on our journey it means we are oh-so-close to where we want to go. It is darkest before dawn.

How do we do this? How do we keep going, holding on to what we know is so true and necessary yet excruciating to stay dedicated to?

Be kind to self. Have compassion for self. Treat ourselves with love and respect as we would our best friends. Speak kind words of encouragement and validation. It has a huge impact on us as spirit and bodies, down to a cellular level. Be kind. Always.

Listen to your body daily. What wisdom does it share? Does it need to rest and eat nutritious foods to support this spiritual growth? Maybe it is calling to sink into the pillow and cry or possibly laugh a deep belly laugh or maybe move into physical action?

Become the observer of your thoughts. What lies or truths are your thoughts telling offering? How do they make you feel? This is the time to trust yourself. Stay connected with your truth.

Tap back into the “why”. The truth behind the resignation of your job, the for sale sign in front of your home, the break-up, the one-way airplane ticket in hand or doing what ever it is that you craved so much that you took bold action. What brought you to the place you are now? With gratitude reflect on where you were and the completion of that time. Write what offerings, blessings, lessons, and experiences it offered.

Let this be your fuel to guide you forward, one foot in front of the other, each thought clearer than the last, each vision brighter than the previous stowed away in your soul’s photo album of truth and desires.

Then shift your attention to the future with enthusiasm, humility and an open heart. With every completion a new beginning unveils. Our imaginations are such powerful creators. What ever we imagine exists on an energetic level. If our thoughts are energy, then our visions, pictures, daydreams of our future already exist as energy. It is time to welcome them into physical form.

What ever we put our attention on grows. So if we chose to focus on the past or the shadowed unknown future then that is what we will experience. Choose to focus and give your attention to your dreams, the light, bright, full of love and life unknown.