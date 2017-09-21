Dani Filth: “These albums will be with me until the day I die”

Making an album is never easy, especially when you’ve already made 11 of them. On top of that you want to make it different, better than the last one, but still have it stand on its own, says Cradle of Filth Frontman Dani Filth. So when the extreme metal band started work on their 12th offering ‘Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness of Decay,’ they knew it would be a labor of love. “you want to give the fans reason enough to love what you’ve done. So you’ve got to put in twice as much effort in than you think you can to make anything worthy of someone’s unrequited love.”