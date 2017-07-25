Daniel Craig is coming back for at least one more martini. Shaken, not stirred.

That’s right, the British actor who once said he’d rather “slash my wrists” than play James Bond one more time is reportedly set to reprise his role in the popular film franchise, according to The New York Times. (In his defense, Craig had already walked back his surprising comment, saying he would “miss it terribly” if he left the “Bond” films.)

Two sources close to production told the outlet Craig’s return “is a done deal.” A representative for Craig declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost.

The news comes after Eon Productions, which oversees the 007 franchise, and studio MGM announced the next Bond film would hit North American theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.

A message posted to the franchise’s Twitter account confirmed the news.

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/6HnaDnfruK — James Bond (@007) July 24, 2017

Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who wrote the past six Bond movies, will write the script for the upcoming installment, which Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will produce, The New York Times reports.

Further details about the next film, including cast members and plot points, remain sparse, though rumors are swirling that Cara Delevingne is in line to become a Bond Girl.