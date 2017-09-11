Daniel Dae Kim In Talks To Take Over Ed Skrein's 'Hellboy' Role

Daniel Dae Kim might be giving “Hellboy” the authenticity it’s been looking for.
The Korean-American actor is reportedly in talks to take over the role of Ben Daimio in the new “Hellboy” reboot. Ed Skrein, known for his work in “Game of Thrones” and “Deadpool,” opened up the opportunity after he learned of the character’s Asian roots.
“I accepted the role unaware that the character in the original comics was of mixed Asian heritage,” Skrein posted to Twitter in August. “There has been intense conversation and understandable upset since that announcement, and I must do what I feel is right.”
Rather than take part in Hollywood’s problem with whitewashing ethnic characters, Skrein stepped down, opening the role for an Asian actor.
Kim made headlines over the summer as well when he walked away from his role on “Hawaii Five-0” after seven seasons due to a pay dispute with CBS. Kim and co-star Grace Park were negotiating with the network to receive salaries equal to their white co-stars.
The actors and CBS never came to an agreement.
“As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho,” Kim wrote in a statement in Facebook in July. “I will miss him sincerely. What made him even more special is that he was a representative of a place my family and I so dearly love.”
Entertainment Weekly confirmed Kim was in negotiations with Lionsgate and Millennium to play Daimio. Kim’s rep did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.
